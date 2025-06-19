OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Big bass, low price, no fuss

The neckband category might have taken a back seat to true wireless earbuds, but OnePlus clearly thinks there’s still room to impress and the Bullets Wireless Z3 proves them right. Launched in India at an unexpectedly low ₹1,699, this new-gen upgrade to the 2022 Bullets Wireless Z2 blends clean sound, featherweight comfort, and a focus on all-day usability. After a few days of testing, it’s safe to say these are an easy recommendation for anyone who still prefers wire-connected convenience.

Advertisement

Design and Comfort

There’s nothing radical in the design and that’s a good thing. The Z3 sticks to a minimal, functional look with a soft neckband that disappears once you’re wearing it. At just 26g, it feels barely there. The silicone ear tips seal snugly, and OnePlus includes extras in the box to help you find the perfect fit. Colour options include the subtle Mambo Midnight (Black) and the flashier Samba Sunset (Red).

The magnetic earbuds snap together when not in use, triggering an auto-pause. Physical controls are all on one side: volume buttons, a multifunction button, and a USB-C port for charging. It also supports Google Fast Pair, making setup near-instant if you’re using an Android phone.

Audio and Features

Advertisement

For budget wireless audio, the sound performance is genuinely surprising. Powered by 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the Z3 hits with a heavy low-end that suits bass-heavy genres like EDM or hip-hop. Treble and mids don’t get drowned either, making it a good all-rounder for calls, movies, or gaming. And yes, if you’re playing BGMI or CODM, you’ll notice the Bluetooth 5.4 keeps latency very low.

There’s no ANC, but AI Call Noise Cancellation does a solid job of cleaning up voice clarity during calls, it’s not studio-grade, but it works well in a pinch. The IP55 rating means you’re fine wearing them to the gym or on sweaty commutes.

Battery Life

OnePlus claims up to 20 hours of playback, and from early impressions, that’s realistic. In a couple of days packed with music streaming, voice calls, and general phone use, a single charge held strong. It also supports fast charging, giving you 20 hours playback with just 10 minutes plugged in, which makes a massive difference for daily use.

Advertisement

Verdict: Great Neckband for Budget-Conscious Buyers

Neckbands aren’t for everyone in 2025, but if you prefer them for work, workouts, or just don’t want to keep worrying about losing an earbud, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is a fantastic buy. With a price of ₹1,699, great audio, excellent battery life, and build quality that feels far more premium than expected, it delivers where it matters.