OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: A reliable mid-ranger with incredible battery life

In 2025, the mid-range tablet market evolved significantly with models like iPad 11, Xiaomi Pad 7, and others, offering reliable performance, solid battery life, and immersive displays. Now, the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 has also made its debut in the segment with an iPad-like design, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, and a massive 10,050mAh battery, making it a promising option. But is it true to its promises?

Well, I have been using the OnePlus Pad Go 2 for about two weeks to test if it delivers reliable performance, long battery life, and whether it is suitable for multitasking users. Initially, the tablet looks impressive with its clean design, build quality, and features that aim to balance productivity and entertainment. Therefore, without any further ado, let’s briefly outline whether the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is worth buying or not.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Design and display

OnePlus Pad Go 2 follows a similar design to any other tablet in the market, but it closely resembles the Apple iPad, with a singular camera on the top left corner and rounded corners. However, the Pad Go 2 is impressively thin, measuring 6.83mm and lightweight at 597 grams. With its 12-inch display, the tablet can feel unwieldy; hence, it is recommended to use it with a case. However, the tablet has a subtle and minimalist design, which I quite like.

While I was not a big fan of its Lavender Drift colour variant, I quite like the Shadow Black colour that offers a matte finish. If you know me, I am a big fan of a matte rear panel, as it not only looks premium, but also eliminates the chances of getting fingerprints and dust. However, the Pad Go 2 feels slippery when used without the Folio case. In addition, I would’ve appreciated a magnetic connector on the frame to stick the stylus.

Coming to the display, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch LCD display that offers a 2.8K resolution. The display also comes with Dolby Vision certification and HDR support, delivering realistic, detailed, and vibrant visuals. The display also felt brighter, and the details did not feel flat or washed out. I streamed Delhi Crimes and Emily in Paris on the Pad, and the visuals were quite impressive. However, the bezels on the tablet felt distracting, which I think is the case with most tablets.

The display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, hence it ensures a snappy experience and feels smooth while scrolling through social media, browsing, multitasking, or even working in split-screen mode. Overall, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 delivers an immersive display experience.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Performance and software

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants. Now, from a tablet’s use case, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 satisfies all requirements, from everyday productivity to creative work; the tablet delivers what it promises.

My day-to-day activities included browsing, checking email, casual video editing, and multi-window multitasking, and all of these tasks were handled smoothly without noticeable lag or stutters. However, I did miss having a keyboard, but the Pad Go 2 only supports the Stylo. From a gaming perspective, well, not many prefer gaming on such a large screen, but the Pad Go 2 effortlessly handles casual gaming.

On top of performance, the OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, also plays a major role in refining the user experience. On top of that, the tablet also gets OnePlus Open Canvas support, which brings ultimate productivity features such as triple app split screen, support for the Stylo, handwriting-to-text conversion, and more. In addition, the software offers plenty of useful AI-powered features such as Mind Space, AI Translate and AI VoiceScribe, AI Recompose, AI Eraser, and more. Most importantly, the user experience feels clean, smooth and highly customisable.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Battery life and charging

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is backed by a 10,050mAh battery that can last you more than a day with moderate usage, which is decent in my opinion for the price. The tablet supports 33W fast charging, which takes about 2 hours for the device to fully charge. While charging is slow in my opinion, it's a reasonable trade-off given the tablet's massive battery and the fact that most users will only need to plug it in every few days.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Verdict

Launched at a starting price of Rs 28,999, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers an impressive mix of premium design, features, and robust software, which caters to user requirements. The tablet is built for people who prioritise display quality, battery life, and smooth multitasking.

However, the tablet comes with some reasonable trade-offs, like no support for a keyboard and 33W charging. Apart from these two reasons, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a standout choice in the mid-range segment that punches well above its weight. It is a reliable digital notebook for entertainment and everyday productivity.