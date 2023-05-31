OnePlus Pad review: A promising tablet in iPad-dominated arena

OnePlus’ maiden attempt at a tablet is nothing short of a feat. The company has managed to create a tablet that boasts a premium design and robust hardware while maintaining an enticing price point. However, a pertinent question arises: can it effectively compete with the longstanding dominance of Apple's iPad?

Display & design:

Tablets are all about screen to interact with, and OnePlus has got this right. The 11-inch display is the sweet spot for tablets, and OnePlus has managed to squeeze in an 11.61-inch LCD display in a soft-finish aluminium casing. Even though, unlike premium tablets with OLED or LED screens, OnePlus opted for an LCD display but with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2800 x 2000p resolution, the screen is bright to look at. The 7:5 aspect ratio makes it work well in both portrait and landscape mode, especially while reading. And the bright, punchy colours make it a good multimedia device for streaming videos and playing games.

Even with the 11.61-inch display, the Tab doesn't feel too big to hold. The screen is surrounded by small bezels that seamlessly blend into the rounded edges, providing this tablet with a comfortable grip. On the sides of the tablet are two speakers with Dolby Atmos support each, and the charging port is located on the right. The bottom edge houses magnetic connectors to snap on the specially designed iPad-style keyboard. The rear has a distinct look with a rather large circular camera module sitting at the centre top on landscape mode (looks like a peephole). It may look a little weird, but it has its benefits (more on this later).

The vibrant green colour of the tablet is undeniably striking, causing the jury to be equally divided in their opinions. While some loved it, others harboured a strong dislike towards it.

In the tablet market, most lack water resistance, and this particular tablet follows suit. Despite its commendable design features, there is one area where it falls short—the absence of a fingerprint scanner. As a result, I had to resort to unlocking the device using a passcode.

Last but not least, following Apple and Samsung's footprints, even OnePlus introduced a stylus that magnetically attach to the top panel, and a keyboard with a trackpad for productivity.

Productivity:

It took Apple and Samsung years to develop their tablets into productivity machines, and OnePlus is just starting on this journey. However, the company has already introduced features such as gesture controls and navigation. Swiping down with two fingers enables a split-screen mode, allowing two apps to be open side-by-side. It's important to note that not all apps support this feature. The inclusion of a side slider for quick access to tools and selected apps from any window is a welcomed addition.

As the tablet runs on the Android operating system, many apps are not optimized for its screen. For example, even on this large screen, mobile versions of websites open in the Google Chrome browser.

But despite this limitation, the tablet is excellent for reading, browsing the web, watching movies, and playing games. It provides a great multimedia experience, complemented by loud and clear sound output. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, requiring the use of either Bluetooth headphones or a USB-C connector.

To enhance productivity, OnePlus has introduced a keyboard (sold separately for Rs 7,999) specifically designed for its Pad. Frequently, even when not engaged in consuming content, there is a need to type emails, browse the web, or catch up on work using the tablet as a productive tool. Despite certain apps not being fully optimized, this keyboard provides comprehensive assistance in various tasks.

Tailored for the 11.61-inch tablet, the keyboard layout offers ample spacing and avoids a cramped feel. Typing accuracy is ensured as there is good key travel between each key. Similar to the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, this keyboard also incorporates a small trackpad with support for multi-gesture functionality. This enhances overall usability by facilitating smooth scrolling, seamless app-switching, and more. The only notable omission is the absence of a dedicated function row. However, for my purposes, I primarily utilised the display brightness and volume controls, which are conveniently integrated with the number keys.

In addition to the keyboard, OnePlus provides a stylus (for Rs 4,999) for the tablet. Although it may not boast the premium status of the Apple Pencil, it offers a comfortable grip and performs admirably for writing or sketching on the tablet.

Camera

OnePlus has taken a bold approach with the placement of the rear camera, featuring a large camera module positioned at the top centre. While this design choice may seem excessive, it actually facilitates capturing images when holding the tablet with both hands comfortably in landscape mode. The 13MP camera proves to be capable of capturing high-quality images. It serves multiple purposes, such as scanning documents or capturing pictures for use in presentations, documents, or any other context. When the tablet is mounted on the keyboard, this camera setup is particularly advantageous for recording videos as well. The same can be said for the front camera, which positions the user at the centre when used in landscape mode, especially during video calls. This is one area where Apple falls behind as their selfie camera in many tablets, when mounted on the keyboard dock, captures a side angle, creating a notable disadvantage.

Battery

The tablet is powered by a decent battery that lasts a full day on a single charge. If used for a couple of hours per day, it can last a full week. The actual battery life may vary depending on usage. Additionally, the tablet can be quickly charged with the 67W fast charger, taking approximately an hour and a half to reach full capacity.

Verdict

The OnePlus Pad effectively addresses the gap in the Android tablet market, providing consumers with an additional choice alongside Apple's iPad dominance and Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs. OnePlus excels in its signature approach of delivering top-notch technology at an affordable price, and the OnePlus Pad upholds this tradition. However, the tablet's software falls short, detracting from its overall performance.

OnePlus Pad

Price: Rs 37,999 onwards

Specs: 11.61-inch display, 2800x2000p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Oxygen OS 13.1, Android 13, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage/12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 9150mAh battery, 67W super-fast charger.