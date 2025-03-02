Realme P3 Pro 5G review: A fun mid-range contender

Realme’s P-series debuted in early 2024 with a mission: to bring powerful performance to budget-conscious buyers. The latest in this lineup, the Realme P3 Pro 5G, aims to push the boundaries further with an upgraded processor, a massive battery, and a premium design, all while maintaining an affordable price tag starting at Rs 23,999.

But does it live up to its claims? I spent some time with the 12GB + 256GB variant in Saturn Brown to find out.

Design and Display

The first thing you notice about the Realme P3 Pro is its premium leather back cover, which not only enhances grip but also provides a sophisticated touch. The phone’s well-balanced weight distribution ensures a comfortable in-hand feel, while the flat design and gently curved edges add to its modern appeal.

However, the circular camera island, while stylish, protrudes slightly, causing a wobble when placed on a flat surface. Practical elements like an IP66/68/69 water and dust resistance rating make this device durable for everyday use.

The Realme P3 Pro’s 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display delivers a stunning visual experience. With a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the screen offers sharp colors, deep contrasts, and fluid interactions. Whether we were watching Spider-Man: No Way Home or playing BGMI, the display delivered immersive visuals and reliable touch response. Even under direct sunlight, the clarity remained impressive, making outdoor usage seamless.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, the Realme P3 Pro flies through everyday tasks. From social media scrolling to multitasking and gaming, everything felt snappy and smooth.

Even during extended BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile sessions, there were no stutters or frame drops. Realme’s GT Boost technology further enhances gaming, optimising frame rates and touch response. While playing BGMI at 90fps, the experience remained consistent, even when Wi-Fi signals fluctuated. AI touch controls also provided an edge in fast-paced action sequences.

On the software front, Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15) offers an intuitive, feature-packed experience. The animations are smooth, navigation feels natural, and handy AI tools like AI Writer and AI Recorder add convenience. While some bloatware exists, most of it can be removed for a cleaner UI.

Cameras

The 50MP Sony IM896 sensor with OIS delivers detailed shots in well-lit conditions, producing vibrant colors and good dynamic range. The 2MP depth sensor assists in creating portrait shots with decent background blur, though we missed having an ultra-wide lens, a common feature in this price bracket.

Selfies taken with the 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor looked natural, with accurate skin tones and ample detail. Video recording was smooth, thanks to 4K at 30fps support and ultra-steady mode, ensuring shake-free footage.

While the camera performance is respectable, an additional ultra-wide lens would have made the setup more competitive.

Battery Life

One of the Realme P3 Pro’s biggest highlights is its 6000mAh battery, which easily lasts over a day and a half with regular use. Even after a couple of hours of gaming, social media browsing, and streaming, we saw only a 20% drop in battery levels.

What makes the battery experience even better is the 80W fast charging, which powers the phone from nearly empty to full in under an hour. This feature proved invaluable on busy days when we needed a quick top-up.

Verdict: A Solid Mid-Range Contender with Minor Flaws

The Realme P3 Pro 5G brings a premium design, smooth performance, long battery life, and solid gaming capabilities at an attractive price. Its sturdy build, lightweight feel, and immersive display make it a great daily driver.

However, the absence of an ultra-wide camera and a slightly cluttered UI skin might be drawbacks for some users. That said, if you’re looking for a power-packed mid-range smartphone that balances style, performance, and battery efficiency, the Realme P3 Pro 5G is a strong contender in the under Rs 25,000 segment.