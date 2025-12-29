Redmi 15C 5G review : The 5G marathon runner that’s just one price cut away from perfection

In the ever-crowded budget segment, Xiaomi’s latest offering the Redmi 15C 5G attempts to strike a balance between a massive footprint and pocket-friendly connectivity. Starting at Rs 12,499, this is a phone that wants to be your primary device without breaking the bank. But does it actually hold its own, or are the compromises just one too many?

Advertisement

I’ve been using the Redmi 15C 5G for the better part of a fortnight, and here is the lowdown.

Design & Display: A Bold, Chunky Statement

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the design. Redmi has gone with a "universal aesthetics" approach, but it’s definitely 'out there'. The back panel, especially in the ‘Moonlight Blue’ variant, is flashy and will polarise users with its sparkles; some will find it trendy, others might find it a bit garish. The build quality is solid and the phone does not feel cheap though.

Flip it over, and you’re met with a massive 6.9-inch LCD. While the 120Hz refresh rate is a welcome addition for smooth scrolling, the HD+ resolution on a screen this large is a letdown. Then there are the bezels. In an era where even budget phones are trying to slim down, the 15C 5G sports a noticeable "chin" and thick borders that make the device feel slightly dated. It’s a huge phone, and its 211g weight means you’ll definitely feel it in your pocket.

Advertisement

Performance: The Reliable Room For Improvement

Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. This is a capable processor for the price, handling daily tasks like WhatsApp, Instagram scrolling, and multitasking with ease. My unit came with 8GB of RAM (expandable via "Memory Extension"), and for the most part, I enjoyed gaming and multitasking on it. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 kept things fluid. The phone also comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, respectively. There is only one 128GB storage option; however, it being expandable up to 1TB via microSD is a relief, even if that's an additional purchase you will have to make.

In terms of gaming performance, do not expect to pull an all-nighter on Genshin Impact or any AAA title for that matter. For casual gaming like Subway Surfers or low to medium-setting BGMI, it’s fine, but the processor starts to show its limits when pushed. That said, for anyone transitioning from 4G to 5G, the connectivity speeds are impressive and stable.

Advertisement

Battery: It’s So Big!

If there is one area where this phone genuinely shines, it is endurance. The 6,000mAh battery is a beast. Even with the 120Hz refresh rate turned on, I easily sailed through two days of moderate use. Xiaomi also bundles a 33W charger in the box, which can juice up the phone to 50% in about 28 minutes. In a world where even flagships are ditching the brick, seeing a fast charger included is a win for the budget consumer.

UI: HyperOS 2 and the Bloatware Dance

The phone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The interface is snappier than the MIUI of old, with better animations and a cleaner control center. However, the classic Xiaomi problem persists: bloatware. You’ll spend the first 15 minutes of setup uninstalling pre-installed apps and disabling "GetApps" notifications. On the bright side, Redmi is promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches which is decent longevity for this segment.

Camera: It Can Click Photos

The 50MP AI Dual Camera setup on the back is functional. In bright daylight, the shots are social-media ready with decent colour reproduction. However, the "AI" tends to over-sharpen images, and the dynamic range is strictly average.

Advertisement

The secondary "auxiliary" lens doesn't do much heavy lifting. When the sun goes down, the noise creeps in quickly, but I will say that results vary and you can manage some pretty good night photos on this in the right environment. The 8MP selfie camera is good enough for everyday selfies, Instagram stories and video calls. It’s a camera that works if you aren't a "shutterbug" but just need to document your day and occasionally capture life’s moments.

Here are some photo samples I managed to click:

Redmi 15C 5G camera output

Verdict

The Redmi 15C 5G is a classic case of "you get what you pay for." It offers a massive screen, 5G speeds, and a battery that refuses to die. However, at Rs 12,499, it faces stiff competition from brands that have taken bold swings.

If the phone were priced under Rs 10,000, it would be a "no-brainer" recommendation. At its current price, you’re paying a slight premium for that massive display and the 5G tag...especially if you want anything more than 4GB of RAM in 2025 (get used to it though, RAM-ageddon is coming).

If you can overlook the thick bezels and the average cameras, it’s a solid, neutral choice for the everyday user. As and when the price drops or you get good bank discounts and offers, the Redmi 15C shall become a very attractive pick.

Advertisement

Pros:

-Outstanding battery life

-Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

-33W fast charging included

Cons:

-HD+ resolution on a 6.9-inch screen is underwhelming

-Thick bezels and polarising design

-Average camera performance