Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: So thin, I lost it in my pocket!

After being impressed in my first impressions of Samsung’s slimmest flagship yet, I’ve now spent a week using the Galaxy S25 Edge as my main device in the US, and it’s even thinner than I realised. But for its starting price of ₹1,09,999, is the phone worth it for the market? Here’s my review.

I had already spoken tons about the design and looks of the phone, but it deserves a second mention here. During my time in the US, I showed this phone to a handful of my travel companions, and each of them was visibly shocked at how thin and light the Galaxy S25 Edge is. In fact, on multiple occasions, I couldn’t find the phone for a few minutes, only to realise that it was in my pocket all along. That’s how thin and light it is. No complaints in the design department from me.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s almost a bezel-less front panel, with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate as well, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, making it ideal for outdoor usage under the harsh sun.

There is a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, same as its siblings in the S25 series, which means performance is not compromised at all. I played a lot of games, did a lot of multitasking, used Google Maps for hours on end to find my way on the streets of Las Vegas, and I did not witness a single frame drop or any sort of lag. Even when the battery dipped below 10%, the phone stood its ground firmly.

However, in my first impressions, I noted that the battery capacity of 3900mAh might not be enough for most people, especially power hungry users. And during my time testing out the Galaxy S25 Edge, I was correct with my initial assumptions. Every single day, I had to top it up in the evenings without fail. That wouldn’t have been a problem if the phone charged faster than 25W, but unfortunately, it doesn’t. In a world where competition has moved into triple digits, Samsung’s slow and steady tortoise isn’t winning the race at all.

One thing that’s definitely good here is the cameras. A 200MP wide-angle sensor (f/1.7), and a 12MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) sit on the back of the Galaxy S25 Edge, and they take great shots, be it daytime or night. Images retain excellent detail, colours are processed well, and photos have that vibrant look that’s become synonymous with Samsung cameras over the years. Despite no telephoto camera, the 200MP sensor is capable of zooming in without losing a lot of detail. Processing in low light is also impressive, with the camera eliminating a lot of noise and preserving important details. You can check out the camera samples here.

Overall, I still err on the side of positive with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, despite its massive price tag of ₹1,09,999. It’s a unique form factor that draws attention from everyone, is a great performer and has fantastic cameras. Should Samsung decide to follow it up next year, I would hope to see either a better battery or faster charging. It’s not for everyone, but for those who crave thin, premium, and powerful, the S25 Edge delivers, with just enough edge.