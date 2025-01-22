Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impressions: Deja vu, but make it smarter

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives as the latest in the company’s flagship lineup, showcasing incremental refinements over its predecessors, the S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and S24 Ultra. Here’s a quick breakdown of the device’s highlights and first impressions.

The design has become even more squared-off, accentuating its ultra-premium, monolithic feel. The titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor 2 exude durability, while the phone is slimmer and lighter, improving ergonomics. That said, the overall aesthetic feels quite familiar - a continuation rather than a revolution.

The 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display continues to impress with its crisp resolution, smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and enhanced Vision Booster for vivid outdoor viewing. The screen remains a standout feature, though not a massive leap forward.

Powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the S25 Ultra promises a significant boost in processing power - 40% for AI tasks and 37% for general CPU performance. Navigating the One UI 7 interface is snappy and responsive, with AI integration now feeling more intuitive thanks to features like natural language search and context-aware multitasking.

The new 50MP ultra-wide sensor is a welcome addition, offering improved clarity and dynamic range. The 200MP primary camera and dual telephoto lenses carry forward Samsung’s legacy of stellar mobile photography. The depth-of-field control and Galaxy Log enhance creative possibilities, though the advancements feel evolutionary.

The AI-powered One UI 7 steals the show, with its multimodal agents enabling seamless text, speech, and visual interactions. Features like “Circle to Search” and context-aware app suggestions are practical but don’t drastically change the user experience from the previous Ultra iteration.

The 5,000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging ensures reliable, long-lasting performance. However, these are incremental improvements, maintaining parity with earlier models.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra feels like a refined iteration of an already impressive formula. Its snappier UI, AI enhancements, and polished design make it a top contender in the premium segment, yet its lack of groundbreaking innovation may leave some yearning for more. For users of the S23 Ultra or newer, the upgrade appeal might be limited.