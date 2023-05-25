Sony ZV-1F review: A no-frills entry-level vlogging camera

Over the past few years, Sony has emerged as a pioneer in catering to the needs of vloggers, crafting top-notch cameras that are specifically designed for content creators and YouTubers. As the demand for video content continues to skyrocket across various social media platforms, it's only logical to tap into this vast and lucrative market.

Gone are the days when one needed to invest a fortune in equipment to produce a decent-looking video. Sony's range of ZV cameras has successfully filled this gap for creators. The highly anticipated ZV-1 made a grand entrance, swiftly establishing itself as one of the premier vlogging cameras available. Following in its footsteps, the ZV-E10 arrived on the scene, offering aspiring videographers the flexibility to switch lenses for different perspectives.

The camera for this review is the entry-level Sony ZV-1F, specifically tailored for vloggers. However, in a world where nearly everyone carries a smartphone in their pocket, capable of producing stunning 4K and some even 8K masterpieces, does this new camera possess enough allure to captivate a distinct audience?

Read on for a detailed review of the Sony ZV-1F.

Buttons/Controls

The control layout of the ZV-1F closely resembles that of the ZV-1. On the top plate, you'll find four buttons: On/Off, Mode, Record, and Background Clear/Defocus. The shutter release is positioned nearby. Although the lens lacks optical zoom, it includes a zoom rocker that allows you to utilise a visually pleasing 1.5x digital zoom in 4K mode (and 4x in 1080p mode).

At the rear, the controls are confined within a rectangular area bordered by the rear thumb rest and LCD screen. This area houses a flat control wheel, along with Play, Delete, and Menu buttons. Additionally, there is a dedicated button for launching the on-screen Fn (Function) menu.

In addition to its primary function as a delete button, the Delete button on the ZV-1F camera also serves as a convenient toggle for activating the Product Showcase autofocus mode. This mode shifts the focus priority from faces and eyes to objects placed near the lens.

The ZV-1F supports creative look filters for both photos and videos and Sony's Picture Profiles, which enable the capture of flat video footage with enhanced customisation options. These features, along with others, can be accessed conveniently through the on-screen touch interface. The Fn menu grants access to a dozen settings and can be customised according to your preferences.

A swing-out LCD screen serves as both a monitor and a touch control interface. The three-inch screen exhibits sharp visuals with 921k dots and accurate colour reproduction. It provides sufficient brightness for overcast days at default settings. However, the absence of a Sunny Weather mode when set to 4K recording mode is a regrettable limitation for a camera primarily intended for video purposes.

Video

The ZV-1F is Sony's second vlogging camera that features a Type 1 sensor, but it differentiates itself from its predecessor, the ZV-1, by incorporating a wide-angle prime lens equivalent to 20mm instead of a 24-70mm zoom lens. Despite its more affordable price point, the ZV-1F boasts the impressive capability of capturing 4K video at up to 30p, making full use of the entire width of its sensor.

With the combination of the wide lens and full-width readout, the ZV-1F provides a notably expansive field of view, even when digital image stabilisation is activated (resulting in a 1.23x crop and approximately 25mm equivalent field of view).

Through a combination of cropping and Sony's 'super resolution' upsampling, the camera manages to offer a 2x 'zoom' despite its fixed lens. However, since the camera's sensor resolution is 5.5K, anything beyond 1.4x zoom needs to be obtained from a smaller area than 4K and then upscaled, limiting the zoom capability to '1.5x' in 4K mode.

The ZV-1F incorporates Sony's 'Product Showcase' autofocus mode, which utilises face detection but gives priority to objects held close to the camera. Interestingly, the ZV-1F lacks on-sensor phase detection, which means it lacks inherent distance awareness. In my usage, the autofocus was a bit fluttery and not as smooth as expected.

By activating the S&Q (Slow and Quick) mode, you can unlock the ability to record at 120fps in 1080p, resulting in a 5x slow-motion effect when played back at 24fps. This feature is perfect for capturing cinematic b-roll footage.

However, it's important to note that the camera does not record audio when using S&Q mode. Fortunately, this is unlikely to be a significant hindrance in most cases.

The convenience of switching between normal speed and S&Q mode is a major advantage, as it only requires a simple click of a button to toggle the settings.

Additionally, the camera offers a hyperlapse shooting mode, allowing you to record videos at up to 60 times faster than normal speed and then play them back at 24, 25, or 30fps. This feature adds an exciting element to your videography capabilities.

Still Photography

The ZV-1F presents an intriguing proposition as a stills camera. While it is not primarily designed for photography, it can still be utilised in this aspect.

The autofocus is surprisingly fast, even without phase detection, and its combination of a larger sensor (compared to compact cameras or smartphones) and a relatively bright lens is noteworthy.

In terms of image quality, it performs well. However, since it lacks the automatic multi-shot blending found in high-end smartphones, it may not offer a significant improvement in image quality compared to the latest iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy devices.

Additionally, there is no option to capture images in Raw format for enhanced processing flexibility, possibly to safeguard the sales of the RX100 series. Therefore, the question boils down to whether the ZV-1F provides a noticeably superior photography experience that justifies using a separate device.

In this regard, we have some reservations. The ZV-1F only features a single, somewhat cumbersome control dial on the back, offering little beyond the touchscreen-based experience provided by a smartphone. The zoom rocker on the front is not particularly useful, considering the fixed lens, leaving you feeling awkward and reminded that this camera was not primarily built for still photography.

Here are some raw unedited samples:

Conclusion

Whether or not the ZV-1F is a suitable choice for you will largely depend on how extensively you utilise its articulating screen for capturing creative camera angles and its clever 'Product Showcase' mode. For many users, these features alone will justify the very reasonable price of the camera. Additionally, the inclusion of Sony's professional picture profiles and log video recording makes the ZV-1F a potentially excellent secondary or overhead camera that can seamlessly match the colour output of higher-end Sony cameras.

While there are certainly scenarios where the ZV-1F can be a smart and practical option, for the majority of individuals interested in vlogging and video production, we believe it may be worth saving up a bit more to invest in the Z-V1 or ZV-E10. Both of these alternatives offer significantly more advantages over using a modern smartphone, making them more suitable for fulfilling the diverse needs of vloggers and content creators.

Oh and FYI, the Sony ZV-1F is priced at Rs 46,999, including the Shooting Grip With Wireless Remote Commander.

