Tagg Sports Plus Review: Great design, average sound

Of late, wireless Bluetooth headphones, be it over-the-ear or the in-ear ones, are very much in demand. With a number of international players and Indian start-ups launching consumer audio devices in India, consumers are spoilt for choice.

Coming from an Indian startup, Tagg, the Sports Plus has a distinctive design. This good looking in-ear Bluetooth headphone has got a meal casing and the soft silicon eartips. The eartips are angled at 45 degree, offering a comfortable fit. The left and the right earbud are connected with a short cable (feels flimsy) which also has a in-line remote. Such headphones usually hang around the neck when not in use, which also makes them easy to lose. But Tagg has successfully addressed this issue by adding magnets to the earbuds, which locks the earbuds together when not in use. The nano-coating added to the headphone makes it sweat resistant. The Sports Plus comes with a carrying case, a USB cable for charging along with three pair of multi size ear plugs.

Talking about the functionality, the Sports Plus is easy to pair and works with both iOS and Android devices. Contrary to the design, the sound output of the Tagg Sports Plus is just about average. I tested the headphone with multiple sound tracks including 'Clint Eastwood by Gorillaz' and everything sounded flat. The vocals were not pronounced, mids are overpowering and the headphones lacked bass. The sound bleeds at higher volumes. Priced at Rs 3,499, we are not expecting the headphone to offer an extraordinary sound or match the output of 1More or Bang and Olufsen. However, the average sound left us disappointed. Also the in-line remote, which can be used to play or pause music, change tracks or even answer calls is a bit too close to the earbud. When controlling tracks using the in-line remote, at times, it pulls the earbud out of the ear. The in-line remote also houses the charging port and a single charge lasts close to seven hours.

The Tagg Sports Plus comes with one year warranty but doesn't have a wide service network yet. In case of any issue with the headphone, the user will first have to fill an enquiry form and courier headphone for repair or replacement, which the company claims can take anywhere between seven to ten days.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Tagg Sports Plus isn't the best wireless headphone available in the market. There are a plenty of such headphones available with Samsung, Skullcandy, Jabra worth considering.