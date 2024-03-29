TECNO POVA 6 PRO 5G review: The sleek and affordable battery monster

TECNO's latest release, the POVA 6 PRO 5G, has generated significant buzz. Boasting of being "Better. Faster. Stronger.", this device promises a slew of features aimed at capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. But does it live up to the hype? Let's delve deeper into what the POVA 6 PRO 5G has to offer.

Design and Display

One of the first things that caught my eye about the POVA 6 PRO 5G is its distinctive design. Crafted with precision using the photolithography process, the back panel offers a unique texture reminiscent of a motherboard.

The incorporation of over 200 LEDs and customisable lighting adds an element of flair to the device. Despite housing a hefty 6000mAh battery, the POVA 6 PRO 5G manages to maintain a sleek form factor, addressing a common concern among users.

The 120Hz AMOLED display is another highlight of this device, providing smooth and immersive visuals for everyday use and gaming.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the POVA 6 PRO 5G packs a punch with up to 24GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample space for multitasking and storage of media files. With a 6000mAh battery and a 70W charger, the phone alleviated my concerns about battery life and charging speeds. This combination is particularly appealing for users who are constantly on the go and rely heavily on their smartphones throughout the day.

Camera

The POVA 6 PRO 5G features a 108MP rear shooter accompanied by a 2MP portrait/depth camera. The phone also offers a 3x sensor zoom. Daylight and artificial light photos appear much more stable and colour popping. In low-light conditions, photos exhibit graininess, though this is to be expected given the device's price point.

Tecno has introduced an intriguing front-camera feature. The selfie camera comes equipped with a dedicated dual-tone flash, allowing users to adjust both colour temperature and brightness for satisfactory results.

User Experience, Pricing and Verdict

While the POVA 6 PRO 5G offers an impressive array of features on paper, the real test lies in its day-to-day usability. The device is targeted towards Gen Z and tech-savvy individuals who value both style and functionality in their smartphones. With its bold design, robust performance, and long-lasting battery life, the POVA 6 PRO certainly ticks many boxes for potential buyers.

The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 - instant bank discount Rs 2,000 = Effective price Rs 17,999.

The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999 - instant discount Rs 2,000 = Effective price Rs 19,999.

In conclusion, TECNO's POVA 6 PRO 5G presents a compelling option in the crowded smartphone market, offering a blend of style, performance, and longevity.