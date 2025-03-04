Vivo V50 review: Slick mid-range contender with premium appeal and superb camera

Vivo’s V-series has long targeted the mid-premium smartphone segment, but competition has never been fiercer. With brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco aggressively pushing features and performance in this space, Vivo had to up its game. Enter the Vivo V50, a successor to the V40 series, packing meaningful upgrades that finally make sense.

From an elegant quad-curved display to a massive battery and AI-powered software enhancements, the Vivo V50 seems promising on paper. But does it justify its price tag? I spent time with the phone to find out.

Design and Build: Quad-Curved Display Done Right

The Vivo V50 feels premium in hand, thanks to its slim and rounded design. Available in three finishes—Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red. The Starry Night variant I tested has a deep blue starry finish that gives it a distinct look. Unlike previous models, the keyhole-shaped camera module blends in well due to its matte finish. The signature Aura ring light has also grown in size, offering better lighting coverage for photos and videos.

Vivo has nailed the ergonomics this time. The satin-like rear panel provides a comfortable grip, while the chrome-finished polycarbonate frame helps reduce weight. Even at 199 grams, the phone doesn’t feel too heavy, thanks to its well-balanced design.

A major highlight is its micro quad-curved display, which adds a slight immersive effect without causing content distortion. Unlike most curved panels that result in accidental touches, Vivo has executed this well, making it both functional and stylish. The seamless blend of a curved display, curved mid-frame, and curved back reminds us of the older iPhones with their smooth, uninterrupted design.

The IP68 and IP69 rating ensures the phone is well-protected against dust and water, though, as always, water damage isn’t covered under warranty.

Display: Looks Great, Works Great

The Vivo V50’s display is immersive, featuring minimal bezels and a bright 4500-nit peak brightness. This makes it highly readable outdoors, though the curved edges do cause occasional reflections in bright conditions.

The screen supports HDR10 content, and colors appear natural across various lighting conditions. However, there’s a slight downgrade from the previous Vivo V40, as the resolution has dropped from 2800 × 1260 pixels to 2392 × 1080 pixels. While this isn’t a major issue in day-to-day use, it’s a minor trade-off in sharpness.

Software: AI Features That Are a Hit or Miss

OS: Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15)

Software Updates: 3 years of OS updates, 4 years of security updates

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 introduces some AI-powered tools, but their real-world usefulness is mixed. The AI Erase tool in the image editor struggled with object removal, failing to produce clean results. However, the AI Call Translator worked surprisingly well for Hindi and Marathi, provided the speaker spoke fluently.

Customisation remains a strong point, with extensive theme and icon personalisation options. The UI is smoother and more stable compared to previous versions, aside from the occasional minor lag that was fixed with an update.

Performance: Gets the Job Done, But Lags Behind Competitors

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2

Despite the upgrade to Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the Vivo V50’s performance feels somewhat underwhelming in comparison to competitors offering Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 at a similar price.

Casual tasks like browsing, social media, and app switching run smoothly, but gaming performance is hit-or-miss. Call of Duty Mobile struggled to maintain a steady frame rate, while Asphalt Legends: Unite performed well at max settings.

Benchmark scores also reflect this:

• Vivo V50 (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3) - AnTuTu v10: 820,958

• Realme GT 6 (Snapdragon 8s Gen 3) - AnTuTu v10: 1,405,190

• Poco F6 (Snapdragon 8s Gen 3) - AnTuTu v10: 1,457,491

Clearly, if gaming or raw performance is your priority, there are better options in this price range.

Audio quality is decent, but the stereo speakers lack bass. Haptic feedback is also on the weaker side, making interactions feel less refined compared to competitors.

Cameras

Primary Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) with OIS

Ultra-Wide Camera: 50MP (f/2.0)

Front Camera: 50MP (f/2.0)

The main 50MP sensor produces decent shots in daylight, with accurate colors and good dynamic range.

The 50MP ultra-wide sensor is a mixed bag. Images mostly look fine but sometimes suffer distortion, purple fringing, and aggressive noise reduction, leading to flat textures. Night shots lose details in shadows, and while noise is controlled, the processed images lack fine details.

The ultra-wide lens doubles as a macro camera, allowing for close-up shots. While the results are usable, they appear over-sharpened and lack natural detail.

Portrait mode works great, with natural background blur, though edge detection can be hit or miss. Selfies are where Vivo shines, thanks to its improved Aura ring light, which helps capture well-lit selfies even in low light.

Video recording is serviceable, with 1080p and 4K options at 30fps. Stabilisation is good, but low-light video performance suffers from noticeable noise and blown-out highlights.

Battery: The Real MVP

Capacity: 6000mAh

Wired Charging: 90W

Wireless Charging: Not available

The Vivo V50’s battery life is one of its strongest points. With casual use, the phone easily lasts over a day and a half. Even heavy users who frequently game, stream videos, and multitask can comfortably get through a full day on a single charge.

Charging is equally impressive. The 90W wired charging gets the phone from near zero to full in about 45 minutes, which is great for users who are always on the go.

Verdict: A Stylish Phone with Some Trade-Offs

The Vivo V50 nails design, battery life, and selfie performance, making it a great choice for users who prioritise aesthetics and longevity over raw power. The quad-curved display and IP69 rating add a premium touch, while AI software additions bring some interesting tools to the table.