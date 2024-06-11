Wacom Movink drawing tablet review: Precision in motion

The mid-range drawing tablet market is fiercely competitive. With Movink, Wacom has taken a bold step of foraying into the OLED drawing tablet market.



Straight out of the box, the matt black finish looks stunning and the first thing you notice soon as you pick it up is the weight or rather the lack of it. Weighing a mere 420gm, Movink dons a slim profile, 4mm thin at its thinnest point, as Wacom claims. Let’s look if this drawing tablet is worth the Rs 72,900 it commands.



Given the specs, this looks like any other powerful drawing tablet, but with significant advantages. First, it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable that easily connects it to your studio, laptop or mobile, depending on the machine you choose to power it with. Just plug it, install the drivers from Wacom’s website and fire away.



The 13.3-inch full HD Samsung OLED display on Movink, which is Wacom’s first, really shines through with its high resolution and excellent colour accuracy, making it perfect for detailed work. The screen is both Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated, ensuring colour accuracy and fidelity. It accurately reproduced colours, achieving faithful colour matching even while depicting diverse human skin tones. The high contrast ratio brought forth an exceptional level of depth and richness to my artwork. The anti-reflective screen surface made it so much easier to use outdoors. I used the Movink for a couple of hours at a café on a bright and sunny day and the screen didn’t heat up once. Wacom has added a 'Display Saving' feature which limits maximum brightness to help mitigate any possible burn-in issues in the OLED screen. Frankly, it seems a bit of an overthink as most "burn-in" is image retention, which goes away after a few minutes, so there is not much to worry about.



Movink is compatible with almost every industry-standard programs like Adobe Creative Suite, Corel Painter, and Z-Brush, allowing to switch between different types of projects and software environments seamlessly. For 3D artists who need to use powerful software such as Z-Brush, Movink offers a viable alternative to an iPad. To sweeten the pot, the tablet comes with free limited-use downloadable software like Magma, Rebelle7, Sharp3D and more.



But let me tell you about the clincher – the Pro Pen 3. Retaining the usual 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and top-notch tilt recognition, the Pro Pen 3 offers a virtually zero parallax, making the pen tip align perfectly with the cursor, as if you're drawing directly on paper. It responds to the lightest touch and the most nuanced strokes, allowing for fluid, expressive lines and intricate details. Beyond the pen input, Movink supports intuitive touch operations such as zooming, moving, and rotating the canvas. Although the Pro Pen 3 if purchased separately, comes with different grips, pen buttons and weights that you can configure to how you like to hold it. But with the Movink, it comes bundled in a standard package instead. I really wish Wacom shipped it with the complete Pro Pen 3 accessories.



If you're looking for a travel-friendly tablet that doesn't compromise on quality, the Movink is definitely worth considering. While the 13-inch size might be perfect for those prioritizing portability, some users might prefer a larger screen for more detailed work. Wacom must consider a future release of a 16-inch version.



SPECS:

Creative Pen Display: 420g; 319.5 x 205.2 x 4 ~6.6 mm; Anti-glare + Anti-fingerprint 13.3 inch OLED Display with 1920 x 1080 pixels; 16:9 aspect ratio, 170 degree viewing angle, 1.07 billion displayable Colours, Pantone Validated + Pantone SkinTone Validated certifications, 0.2ms response time,



Pen: 8192 pressure levels, 60 degree tilt angel support, 3 side switch



Price: Rs 73,000