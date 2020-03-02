Samsung reportedly working on Lite variant of Galaxy Tab S6

Highlights Samsung Tab S6 was launched earlier last year as the company's flagship tablet offering

The company could be all set to launch a lite variant of the Tab S6

The tablet could get a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung has already launched a number of smartphones this year, and now, the company is tipped to be working on adding a new tablet to list in the coming months. However, this one will be slightly different from the ones we've seen before.

As per reports, the new tablet will bear the Lite moniker and will be a budget version of the flagship Tab S6 launched by the company earlier last year. The information comes courtesy of Android Headlines which shared what it says are leaked details of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

While the tablet resembles the Tab S6 in design, it has been revealed to feature mid-range specs with an Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of storage. However, the report also suggests that the tablet will also sport a new S-Pen which will be hidden inside the tablet itself.

The report, however, doesn't reveal much else about the device -- including the launch details. Although it is expected to replace the Tab S5e and feature comparable price too.

To remind our readers, Samsung had launched the Tab S6 in India earlier last year. The Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA display with slim bezels. It also comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Tab S6 gets an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. The tablet measures 5.7mm in thickness and weigh 420 grams.

The flagship tablet is powered by a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Tab S6 gets a magnetic strip on the metal rear panel that allows you to wirelessly charge the S Pen. The S Pen comes with built-in Bluetooth, allowing you to take selfies and browse presentations remotely.

Galaxy Tab S6 houses a 7,040mAh battery, which is rated to deliver around 15 hours of usage. It also comes with a new and improved DeX mode with a dedicated DeX key on the Tab S6 Book Cover Keyboard.