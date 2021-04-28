Sony sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March as people still wait to get their hands on one

Highlights Sony has sold 7.8 million PS5 units since its launch in November 2020.

Many who want to get their hands on Sony PlayStation 5 have not been able to buy the gaming console yet. Since its launch last year, PS5 stocks have been much more sought in the global markets than Sony can supply. One would think that a limited production capacity is a for this reason but the company has confirmed that it has, in fact, sold 7.8 million PS5 units till last month.

Sony announced the new numbers in its recent earnings call, confirming the sale of 3.3 million PS5 consoles in the first quarter of 2021 alone. The rest of the 4.5 million units were sold since its launch in mid-November till the end of 2020.

The drop in numbers from a month and a half's sales last year to the 2021 sales is possibly because of a phased increase in PS5 production over the months. After the initial batch, it has been near impossible to find a Sony PS5 available for sale in several countries, including India.

The console had also marked a record in the US on its launch. With several reports confirming the same, Sony PS5 had quickly become the fastest-selling gaming console in US history.

That was not the case in India though, as the company had been able to distribute only around 5,000 PS5 units to its retailers at the time of country launch, as reported by IGN. The number, of course, was nowhere near the demand in the country, as people still wait to be able to purchase the gaming console.

In comparison, Sony had been able to sell 7.6 million units of the PS4 till March 31st, 2014, i.e. the same duration for sales as of the PS5 recorded here. The PS5 sales, hence, have slightly outdone those of the PS4 launched more than half a decade back.

Other than the sales figures for PlayStation 5, Sony announced a healthy increase in PlayStation Plus subscribers. The company has recorded 47.6 million PS Plus subscribers, with a 14.7 per cent increase year-on-year. By the end of 2020, the total operating profit through Sony's PlayStation business was $3.14 billion or more than 23,000 crore  a record for Sony.