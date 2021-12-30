ACT Fibernet Speed Boost offer gives up to 500 Mbps speed on broadband plans, check details

ACT or Atria Convergence Technology Fibernet started offering its customers additional speed benefits in November this year. ACT customers have received updates about the speed upgrades on their emails. ACT has now seemingly increased the Speed Boost offer till December end. ACT customers who are subscribed to plans lower than 100 Mbps will be upgraded to 100 Mbps at no additional cost.

Customers with plan speeds of above 100 Mbps but below 300 Mbps will be eligible to a free upgrade to 300 Mbps, while those with plan speeds above 300 Mbps but below 500 Mbps will be upgraded to 500 Mbps speed. However, customers who are subscribed to 500 Mbps or higher plans will not be upgraded to the premium 1 Gbps speeds.

ACT Fibernet is sending out emails to customers who can upgrade to these plans. The offer is also running as a banner on the ACT app. The development was first reported by OnlyTech.

Customers can get access to the speed upgrade through the ACT Fibernet app or the offer email. The app and the email display a banner with the additional speed offer featured on the home screen of the app for additional speed. However, customers must click on the banner to get access to the offer.

"Celebrate this month with a free speed boost," ACT's offer banner reads. "Feel the speed advantage this month. Get upgraded speeds of 500 Mbps. Free of cost for December '21." The additional speed can be availed by eligible customers for no additional cost through December.

ACT Fibernet gives broadband plans in eight cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. ACT gives various broadband plans including ACT Blaze that gives 150 Mbps speed and is priced at Rs 1085. This plan has an FUP download speed of 1000GB. The next plan is ACT Storm which gives 300 Mbps and is priced at Rs 1185 and gives unlimited speed. ACT Lighting and ACT Incredible are broadband plans that give 350 Mbps and 400 Mbps speed and are priced at Rs 1425 and Rs 1999 and give unlimited data. ACT Giga gives 1000 Mbps speed and is priced at Rs 5999. This plan has an FUP limit of 5500GB.



