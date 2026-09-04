Adobe taps IIT Varanasi alumnus as next CEO. Who is Anil Chakravarthy?

The software maker's stock has faced headwinds recently, sliding roughly 18% so far this year following a decline of over 21% in 2025. Software equities vulnerable to AI-driven industry shakeouts have remained under sustained pressure from investors.

To counter these concerns, the Photoshop maker has aggressively embedded generative AI capabilities across its product suite. In June, Adobe raised its full-year profit outlook, citing solid momentum for its AI-powered features, though several market analysts remain cautious about the long-term impact of AI on the company's business model.

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Speaking on his elevation, Chakravarthy said, "I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead Adobe during this pivotal moment. I'm energized by the opportunity to fuel growth and drive Adobe's leadership in the next era of agentic software for creativity, productivity and customer experience."

"Adobe has a history of building the future — not just through our technology, but through our people and our commitment to customers. Thanks to Shantanu's exceptional leadership in transforming Adobe's business model over the decades, we are well positioned to achieve Adobe's next chapter of growth," he added.

Who is Anil Chakravarthy?

Chakravarthy’s appointment concludes a succession planning process that Adobe initiated earlier in March when Narayen expressed his intention to step down once a successor was identified. Narayen’s decade-and-a-half-plus tenure transformed suite staples like Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and InDesign into global standards for creative professionals.

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Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 to lead its digital experience division before taking oversight of global sales, customer support, and customer interaction operations. Prior to joining Adobe, he served for four years as CEO of cloud data-management firm Informatica, following senior executive roles at Symantec, VeriSign, and McKinsey & Co.

He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Institute of Technology, Varanasi, India, as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Chakravarthy currently sits on the board of FIS and previously served on the boards of Ansys Inc. and USAA Bank.

Under Chakravarthy’s direction, Adobe established itself as an industry leader in Customer Experience Orchestration solutions. During his tenure, he drove the development of category-defining platforms powered by artificial intelligence, including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio, and Brand Visibility, to deliver breakthrough customer experiences.

His strategy proved instrumental in scaling the Adobe Experience Platform and introducing new product innovations such as CX Enterprise Coworker. Beyond internal development, Chakravarthy championed and successfully integrated major strategic acquisitions, including Workfront and Semrush, expanding Adobe’s broader digital and enterprise ecosystem.

The top-level leadership change coincides with a broader period of executive restructuring at the firm. In June, Adobe announced that Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn would be leaving, with a permanent successor yet to be appointed. Following the leadership announcement, Adobe shares fell 1.7% in extended after-hours trading on September 3.