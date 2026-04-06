After AI overview, Google tests AI headlines in search results

Google is quietly testing an AI-powered feature that rewrites news headlines in Search results, a move that could significantly reshape how users discover content and how publishers retain control over it.

According to a recent report by The Verge, the company is experimenting with replacing original publisher headlines with AI-generated alternatives in Search. Google confirmed to The Verge that it is running a “small” test that changes titles of news articles and content from “other websites” using artificial intelligence.

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The goal, the company said, is to “identify content on a page that would be a useful and relevant title to a user's query.”

Business Today reached out to Google for comment, and the story will be updated once a response is received.

AI takes aim at the headline

For publishers, the experiment strikes at one of the most critical elements of journalism, the headline.

“When journalists are writing the headlines, they put a lot of thought behind it. It's not just information, there is scepticism, there is irony, there is another angle to it, which has a lot of human intervention,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, told Business Today.

“If AI comes into the picture, this turns that critical piece of journalism into maybe just a neutral announcement, or worse, something misleading that undermines the entire intent,” he added.

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The concern goes beyond tone. Headlines are not merely descriptive, they reflect editorial judgement, context, and positioning. Rewriting them algorithmically risks flattening nuance or distorting meaning altogether, Pathak said.

Pathak also flagged risks around accuracy and attribution. “There could be a lot of misattribution of authorship. AI-generated hallucinations or errors in headlines might emerge as well. We have seen this in the past. This can be a reputational hit for a publisher.”



A worsening traffic squeeze

The headline experiment lands at a time when publishers are already grappling with declining search traffic due to AI-led changes.

Google’s AI Overviews, which surface summarised answers at the top of Search, have significantly reduced click-through rates. According to Ahrefs, AI Overviews contributed to a 34.5% drop in clicks in 2025, with declines reaching 58% for top-ranking results.

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At the same time, zero-click searches, where users find answers without visiting a website, are rising sharply. Data from Similarweb shows such searches increased from 56% to 69% between May 2024 and May 2025.

Together, AI summaries and AI-generated headlines could further weaken the link between publishers and audiences, reducing both traffic and monetisation opportunities.

Writing for AI, not readers

The broader concern is structural. If AI systems begin to control how content is surfaced and framed, publishers may start optimising for machines rather than humans.

“Publishers might just say, ‘I'll just make it snippet-friendly.’ This will lead to a lot of cognitive offload onto the AI, and the originality will shrink to a certain extent,” Pathak told Business Today.

“We might risk a scenario where publishers will start writing to feed the AI data rather than for humans,” he added.

A two-tier media future?

Pathak outlined a potential bifurcation of the industry if current trends accelerate.

“Mass market SEO sites that eventually get replaced by AI entirely. And the high-trust publications will thrive behind the paywalls. That divide is likely to happen if we go into that scenario,” Pathak said.

