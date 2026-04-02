Google upgrades AI Pro plan with expanded storage and new features

On April 2, Google announced upgrades to its AI Pro plan, bringing greater storage, new features and benefits at no additional cost. The update was announced by Shimrit Ben Yair, Vice President and General Manager of Google Photos and Google One, via an X (formerly Twitter) post.

With the Google AI Pro plan, users will now get increased storage from 2TB to 5TB, bringing a 3TB upgrade without any price changes. The added storage can be used across Google services, including Google Drive, Google Photos and Gmail.

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Yair said, “We know your memories and projects need space to grow.”

“Now you have a little extra room to create more with Google AI and securely store more of the memories that matter most,” she added.

Sweet news for our Google AI Pro subscribers! 🚀 We know your memories and projects need space to grow, so we’re expanding Google AI Pro’s storage offering from 2TB to 5TB — at no additional cost. Now you have a little extra room to create more with Google AI and securely store… pic.twitter.com/9RSBD4CO5l — shimrit ben-yair (@shimritby) April 1, 2026

In addition to increased storage, Yair also revealed that Google has expanded its AI features within the subscription. In Google Workspace, users will now get new collaborative experiences with Gemini across Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. “It can now pull context from your files, emails, and the web to connect dots and uncover insights.”

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Users in the US can now ask AI Overviews to extract information from their inbox or get summarised answers to queries.

Google also brings the Chrome auto browse feature that will manage complex or multi-step tasks autonomously. This feature will be available to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Lastly, the AI Pro and Ultra plans now include Google Home premium, bringing “the power of Gemini to your home.” Notably, all these features and upgrades will be available to users at no added cost.

Although it should be noted that the Chrome auto browse feature and Google Home premium are not available globally, as it is unclear whether the company plans a phased rollout outside of the US.

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The Google AI Pro plan is priced at Rs 1,950 per month in India, whereas the AI Ultra plan is priced at Rs 24,500 per month.