Google now lets users change their Gmail addresses: Here’s how it works

Google is rolling out the ability to change the account email address, which has been a long-awaited feature. Initially, the feature is being rolled out to Google account holders in the US. User will now be able to edit their usernames, which is the part used before the “@gmail.com” address.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Google revealed that the email address changes will reflect across its services, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, Google Drive, and others. The company further ensured that even if they make changes to the address, they will still retain ownership of the original email address.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared an X (formerly Twitter) post saying, “2004 was a good year, but your Gmail address doesn't need to be stuck in it.”

2004 was a good year, but your Gmail address doesn't need to be stuck in it.



To say goodbye to v0t3f0rp3dr02004@gmail.com or mrbrightside416@gmail.com (or whatever you were into at the time), go to your Google Account settings and choose any name available. You'll keep your old… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 31, 2026

How does the Google email address change work?

Advertisement

Follow the step-by-step guide to change the Google account email address:

Step 1: Go to your Google account settings, and tap on “Personal Info.”

Step 2: Tap on “Email” and then “Google Account Email.”

Step 3: If the feature is rolled out, users will see a new “Change Google Account Email” option; click on that.

Step 4: Now, pick a new email address that goes before the “@gmail.com.”

The new ability gives users control to switch to their preferred @gmail.com address. They can also sign in and send and receive emails on both email addresses.

Google will allow users to change their account's email address once per year, and up to three times. The company further assures that users will not lose any emails or data, and they can also go back to their old email address.

Advertisement

As of now, the Google email address change feature is available in the US, and the global availability has not been announced. Therefore, Google account holders outside of the US may have to wait longer if the global availability is planned for the future.