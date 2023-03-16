After iPhones, Apple will make AirPods in India

It seems that Apple is now all set to manufacture AirPods too in India. A report from Reuters reveals that the tech giant has struck a deal with its supplier Foxconn to build a factory for AirPods in the Indian market. Apple already produces iPhones in the country and it recently shifted a lot of its manufacturing business to this region as Apple was having some issues in China.

The cited source claims that Foxconn will be investing $200 million in the new factory in India, which will produce Apple's wireless earbuds, among other devices. It is being said that the company, Foxconn, would get much lower margins compared to what it gets with the production of iPhones, the contractor still accepted the deal of Apple to "reinforce engagement" with the tech company. Apple reportedly demanded the contractor to build a factory in India as it is looking to cut down its reliability on China.

Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India for a very long time now, but the company started assembling process of the devices in the country a few months back. This is something that Apple was mostly doing in China and it recently moved some of its business to a different region as part of its plan to diversify from one market, as per reports.

China is one of the biggest manufacturing markets for Apple, but the company realised that it shouldn't be dependent on one market for the production of its devices, as per several reports. In the recent past, violent protests took place at Apple's Zhengzhou factory in China as workers were not happy about wages, which reportedly sabotaged the company's production cycle. There were also some Covid-19 restrictions in China and other issues that forced the tech giant to explore other regions to avoid hampering the production of devices. The country is also reportedly in a fight with Apple in terms of human rights and data privacy policy.

Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in association with its contractors – Foxconn and Wistron. So far, Apple hasn't decreased the prices of its smartphones, and so, it isn't expected to offer the AirPods at a lower price. But, Apple increasing its manufacturing business in India is big news for the country as the move will give a big boost to India's economy.