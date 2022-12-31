After Minister Chandrasekhar warns WhatsApp of incorrect India map, messaging platform apologises, takes down live tweet

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday called out messaging platform WhatsApp for using an incorrect map of India. The messaging platform reportedly published a map of India that omitted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some Indian territories claimed by China.

Taking a note of it, the minister tweeted: “Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps.”

The video was tweeted from WhatsApp's official handle, informing the followers on 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream. Chandrasekhar tagged Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company that owns WhatsApp among other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

After the tweet by the Minister, WhatsApp took down the original tweet and apologised for the same.

"Thank you Minister for pointing out the unintended error; we have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future," WhatsApp tweeted.

Earlier too, the Minister had warned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “You may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do/want to do business in.”

The tweet was later deleted by the Zoom CEO.

“I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!” the CEO said.

