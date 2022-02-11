After Vodafone, Airtel says tariff hike could happen in 2022 and it won't hesitate to lead

Your smartphone bill might increase in 2022 as telecom operators are expecting up to a 25 per cent tariff hike this year. Bharti Airtel's Managing Director Gopal Vittal asserted that the telecom operator is expecting another price hike to take place this year, which will boost average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 200.

He doesn't expect tariff hikes to happen in the coming months, not until the current wave of SIM consolidation eases, which was prompted by the recent tariff hikes. In the recent fiscal third-quarter earnings call, Airtel's CEO also admitted that the company would not hesitate to take a lead if this happens.

"I do expect a tariff hike sometime in 2022. I don't think it's going to happen in the next 3-4 months because the SIM consolidation and growth needs to come back, but I do expect another round of tariff increases. Of course, it got to be determined by the competitors' dynamics. We would not hesitate to lead just as we have done in the recent past," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal said.

Notably, Airtel was the first one to increase the prices of the prepaid plans by 18 to 25 per cent back in November 2021. Vodafone Idea also revised its tariffs in the same range, whereas Reliance Jio hiked the prices by up to 20 per cent last year. Notably, Reliance Jio hasn't yet revealed whether it also has plans to increase the prices in 2022 if and when a tariff hike happens.

Vittal asserted that it expects the average revenue per user (ARPU) to boost to Rs 300 in the next few years. "We hope that the APRU of the industry, our APRU gets to Rs. 200 soon, preferably in 2022 itself, then roughly settles soon after in the next few years to Rs. 300, which is the modest and good level of ARPU which can then turn return on capital of 15 per cent," he said.

Well, time will tell whether a tariff hike of up to 25 per cent will take place or not in 2022. Vodafone Idea's CEO Ravinder Takkar believes that this would depend on how well the market takes the recent price hike.

"It's possible that there could be another price hike in 2022. Certainly, at some point, a price hike will take place. This last one that took place was almost two years later, which I believe is a bit too long. So we certainly would expect less than two years. But in 2022, we will have to wait and see how quickly these prices get embedded, probably potentially it (tariff hike) could be in 2023 as well," Takkar said.