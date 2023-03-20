Airtel is offering free unlimited 5G data benefits with some recharge plans: List of plans, how to claim the offer

Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data without any data cap to its users. The telecom operator in its recent announcement, revealed that Airtel users who are living in Airtel 5G Plus coverage area can use unlimited internet on their 5G enabled phone free of cost. The 5G internet data is available for users free of cost.

The move is similar to what Jio did during the launch of 4G. The telecom operator offered unlimited 5G without any limit to daily data. But this time Airtel has moved one step ahead of Jio and is now offering 5G speed free of cost in an aim to revolutionise its 5G development around the country.

Who to use unlimited Airtel 5G for free

All Airtel users who are under the Airtel 5G Plus network coverage area can use the 5G for free. However, users have to make sure they are using a 5G supported smartphone and have enabled Airtel 5G in their smartphone. To claim unlimited 5G data visit Airtel Thanks App and claim the Unlimited 5G Data offer.

To connect to Airtel 5G open Settings in your smartphone> go to Networks and data> Tap on Airtel SIM> enable 5G network.



If 5G is available in your city but you are not able to get the network, go to the Airtel Thanks app to check when it will be live in your area. The Airtel 5G Plus is currently available in more than 270 cities. Check the list here- Airtel 5G now available in over 265 cities: Full list of cities, how to activate, and more details.

Airtel prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data

Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data with a data plan of Rs 239 and above. Users can enjoy unlimited 5G data without worrying about the daily data exhaustion if they have one of these active prepaid pack: Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 455, Rs 479, Rs 489, Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 999, Rs 1799, Rs 2999 and Rs 3359.

Notably, some of these plans also include OTT benefits like free subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar. So users can enjoy the benefits of OTT with the faster internet speed of 5G.

Airtel had earlier revealed that its 5G network speed is 20 to 30 times higher than its existing 4G network.

Airtel postpaid plans with unlimited 5G data

Airtel is offering free unlimited 5G data on all the postpaid plans. Airtel postpaid plans are listed at the prices of - Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1499. All the plans included unlimited calling and SMS benefits. Plans between Rs 499 and Rs 1499 include free subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar.

