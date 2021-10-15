Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on budget smartwatch under Rs 5,000 you can check out

Amazon and Flipkart host mega sale events every year around Diwali. This year too, Amazon hosted the month-long Great Indian Festival sale while Flipkart hosted its Big Billion Days sale. While Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now over, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is still on. The Amazon sale went live on October 3 and will continue for a month at least. Amazon is providing scores of deals on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and more. Apart from the usual discounts, Amazon is also proving bank offers, cash backs, coupons and more.

If you have been planning to buy a smartwatch but don't want to spend a lot of money, here are some of the options you can check out on Amazon. The e-tailer is offering discounts on Noise smartwatches, Fire Boltt and many others.

Noise Colorfit Ultra

One of the best looking smartwatches available on Amazon, the Noise Colorfit Ultra is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 2999 during the sale. The watch was launched in India for Rs 4499 but because of the sale, the price of the budget smartwatch has been slashed. The Noise Colorfit Ultra features a 1.75-inch TrueView display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels. The watch comes with features including SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, step tracker and more. The watch can be used to track upto 60 sports activities including running, cycling, swimming and more. The Noise ColourFit Ultra also remains users to wash hands, do breathing exercises, drink water and more.

Fire Boltt 360

Fire Boltt 360, which was launched in India for Rs 3499, is now being sold for Rs 2499. Fire Boltt features a 1.3-inch display. It comes in a round dial and has metal built. The watch comes with a rotating UI, this means that the menu will appear in a circular form and the navigation can be done simply by rotating the menu. Another highlight of the watch is that it comes with in-built games, which is never seen before in any of the budget smartwatches. The watch faces for the fire bolts can be downloaded from the app. The watch is offered in different colour options including Gold, black and silver.

Noise ColorFit Pulse

Noise Pulse, which was launched recently by the company, is available at a discounted price. The smartwatch is available for Rs 2999 on Amazon but if you pay using an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get the watch for Rs 2249. The Noise Pulse features a square-shaped case and is offered in six colour options. The watch comes with features including a heart rate monitor, sleep & step tracking, 8 sports Modes, smart notifications and more.

boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

Popular audio brand Boat had launched quite a few smartwatches of late. The boAT Flash Edition smartwatch is being sold on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 2249. The watch features a round dial and comes with a plethora of health features including a heart rate monitor, fitness tracker, sleep monitor, Find My Phone and more.