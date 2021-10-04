Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on washing machines you should check out

Doing a load of laundry can be a difficult and time-consuming task. Having a washing machine at home provides you the flexibility to wash your clothes at home and save the cost and time it consumes to take them down to your local laundry. Several different types of washing machines are available in the market across weight and price ranges, so it might get confusing to pick the right one for your home.

Amazon as part of its Great Indian Festival sale is offering some great deals and discounts across categories including washing machines. Hence, in this article, we list for you the top deals on washing machines you should check out.

LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is available currently for Rs. 15,490 on Amazon, down from its original price of Rs. 19,490. It offers a semi-automatic top loading washing machine capability that is highly efficient with its power usage. It can take a maximum load of 8kg. The washing machine is economical with its usage of both electricity and water making it a highly environmentally-friendly choice. It comes with a dryer that is capable of 1350 rotations per minute meaning your clothes will be dried quicker. The more the rotation, the better the friction. Hence, you get a great washing experience. The LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers three different washing modes based on your need, gentle, normal, and strong.

IFB 6 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The IFB 6 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is currently available for Rs. 21,642 on Amazon down from its earlier price of Rs. 26,990. It has 14 wash programs with a high spin rate of 1400 RPM. The water is energised by an Aqua Energie built-in device. The filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a softer and cleaner wash. It features 9 unique drum movements to keep your clothes new and fresh for a long time. It removes allergens, giving you fresh, clean clothes that keep allergies at bay. A specially designed program for smaller, lightly soiled loads. A laundry add option lets you pause the wash and add more laundry to the washing machine. It has a float valve technology that lets the water out while keeping the detergent in, this technology prevents wastage and enhances the wash.

Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Royal Full-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Royal Full-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is available for Rs. 13,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 17,300. It offers a maximum of 6.5 kg per washing cycle in its top load design. The In-built collar scrubber in this washing machine ensures that the collars get a good scrubbing every time. The machine has 3 different wash programs: delicate, normal, and heavy ensuring a safe and customised wash for every fabric type. This washing machine is built with non-corrosive and rustproof high-quality plastic. The Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Royal Full-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a memory so, in case of power cut-off, the wash cycle resumes from where it was stopped.

Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing

The Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing is selling for Rs. 12,390 down from its earlier selling price of Rs. 16,700. It is a highly energy-efficient washing machine with a maximum load capacity of 6 kg per wash cycle. It is built using non-corrosive and rust-free materials making it extremely durable, even in humid climates. Clean your clothes without causing damage to them with a double storm pulsator that provides horizontal and vertical currents of water to deeply clean clothes and sheets without tangling or twisting them. The washing machine features an air turbo drying system that rotates the dryer drum rapidly while dual air intakes more air. This helps you to dry clothes faster.

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990, it was earlier selling for Rs. 39,799. It is an energy-efficient top-loading washing machine with a load capacity of 7 kg per wash cycle, making it apt even for large families. The unique hard water wash program gives better dirt and stain removal even in hard water conditions. It is both water and shock-proof. Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features a high RPM spin motor that ensures faster drying of even a heavy load of laundry.