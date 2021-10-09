Amazon sale: Sony Bravia 55X80AJ Smart TV available with massive Rs 37,000 discount, key details

Amazon Great India sale is on and it is also a good opportunity for people to buy the gadget they have been eyeing on for the longest time. Amazon hosts its mega sale event every year around Diwali, so its users can grab products at discounted rates. Amazon is offering deals and discounts across price points and categories including smartwatches, smart TV, laptops, home appliances and more. Additionally, selected users can also avail bank offers on selected products. For instance, If you are a Citibank cardholder you will get an instant discount of 10 per cent. So this brings the price down. Besides the bank offers, there are cashback, coupons and exchange bonuses being offered to the users.

We have spotted one such deal on a Sony Smart TV, which carries the model name Sony Bravia 55X80AJ Smart TV. The television is being sold for Rs 77,990.00 on Amazon. The device is originally priced at Rs 1,09,000, but Amazon is offering a massive discount of almost Rs 30,000 on the Sony TV. If that wasn't all, Amazon is also offering a discount coupon of Rs 2000. So this further brings the price down to Rs 75,990. Buyers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on Citibank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions.

The Sony Bravia 55X80AJ Smart TV features a 55-inch display 4K Ultra HD with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display comes with a high refresh rate of 60hz. For connectivity, the TV is equipped with 4 HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, a gaming console and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

The Smart Tv is equipped with 20 Watts speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The Sony Bravia 55X80AJ Smart TV comes loaded with Google TV, Voice Search feature, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The device comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 2-year warranty on the panel from the date of purchase.

Considering it is a huge TV, you will require people to set it up for you. The brand executives will get in touch with you once the TV is delivered to you. You can also contact Sony yourself at 18001037799 and provide the product's model name and seller's details mentioned in your invoice. The service centre will allot you a convenient slot for the service.