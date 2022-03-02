Android 13 might finally offer a feature that Apple has offered for years

While Google offers a lot of customization options to Android users, there are still some of the features that you don't get. For instance, Android users still don't have the option to adjust the brightness of the flashlight, which is a basic yet useful feature that Apple has offered to iPhone users for years.

Well, the good news is that Android users might finally get this feature as the same has been spotted in Android 13. Esper's Mishaal Rahman has published a report that says that two new APIs have been spotted under the "Camera Manager" class. One of them is "getTorchStrengthLevel" and the other one is "turnOnTorchWithStrengthLevel."

The cited source says that these allow the system and apps to adjust the flashlight at different levels. According to a video published by 9to5Google, Android 13 will offer a simple slider that will allow any Android user to control the flashlight. However, it won't be available on all the devices that will be running on Android 13.

The cited source says that the feature will be limited to some of the devices as that will require an update to the Camera hardware. The smartphones that have support for maximum brightness levels will have a more granular level of control.

Currently, Android users only get the option to turn it on or off. In 2022, you will rarely find an Android phone without an LED flash. It is used for both a better photography experience and for general purposes. But, there is still no option control the brightness.

If you are a Samsung user, then you don't need to wait for Android 13 to use this feature. You can simply swipe down on the screen to access your Quick Settings and tap on the Torch icon to activate the flashlight. After this, you need to tap on the Torch text, which is visible just below the flashlight icon. You will now be able to adjust the torch brightness from level 1 to level 5.