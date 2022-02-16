Android apps are finally available on Windows 11 with several other new features

One of the biggest attractions in Windows 11 is native support for Android apps. Microsoft demonstrated how Android apps would work on Windows but, unfortunately, it was not ready in time for users to experience it. Last month, Microsoft said Android app support will arrive in February along with other improvements. Well, it is here. Windows 11 now supports downloading and using Android apps through Amazon Appstore, which, though, is still in preview.

Microsoft has announced that over 1,000 apps and games are now available from the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. This is a dramatically bigger catalogue than what was available on Windows 11 during the testing period. Apps such as Uber, Audible, TikTok and games like Subway Surfers are now available for download, but you need to ensure if your PC will support them. Microsoft has certain minimum system requirements that your PC needs to meet, such as 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and a compatible processor.

"To get started with the preview, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library) search your favorite titles or explore our new curated collection of mobile apps and games; when you've found what you're looking for, download them through the Amazon Appstore," said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer of Windows + Devices at Microsoft.

Android apps are, however, not new to Windows, thanks to emulators such as BlueStack. But Windows 11 eliminates the need for an emulator by supporting Android apps natively. That means Windows 11 will run Android apps the same way as it does Windows apps. But since these apps are not meant to run in a large-screen format, you will see them mostly in vertical mode. Microsoft said native Android support on its new Windows is possible because of the Windows Subsystem for Android, which runs Amazon Appstore in a Hyper-V Virtual Machine and interacts with Android API.

The bottomline is that Windows 11 can officially support Android. That also means the support is not limited to just Amazon, which is not as large as Google when it comes to Android. So, that is why Google launched the Play Games app for Windows a few days back in select countries, bringing official Android games that you play on your phones to your PC. The catalogue is small at the moment, but Google has pinned high hopes because it in no way wants Amazon to lead the way for Android's adoption on Windows 11.

While Android apps are maybe the biggest thing that is arriving with Windows' February update, there are other features, as well. The Taskbar now shows weather information on your primary PC and clock information on external monitors, the Taskbar will now show a mute/unmute button and a Share this window option for Teams calls, a revamped Media Player that replaces Groove Music, and a newly-designed Notes app.

The Windows 11 update is now rolling out to users around the world, but Android support may be limited to users in the US.