Apple and Jony Ive divorce is finally complete, LoveForm now looks beyond Apple

The former design chief Jony Ive, also close friends with late Steve Jobs, and Apple have ended the consulting deal, the New York Times reported. This means, Ive will no longer be involved in designing any of the future Apple products.

Ive left Apple officially back in 2019 to form his own company called LoveForm. He and Apple, back then, entered into a consulting deal, which has now come to an end. Neither Apple or Ive or his company LoveForm have commented on the matter.

According to the report, sources close to the development revealed that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and both parties agreed not to extend the deal further. Ive, who left Apple 3 years ago, worked at the firm for 30 long years.

In the report, the New York Times reported, "in recent weeks, with the contract coming up for renewal, the parties agreed not to extend it." "Some Apple executives had questioned how much the company was paying Mr. Ive and had grown frustrated after several of its designers left to join Mr. Ive's firm. And Mr. Ive wanted the freedom to take on clients without needing Apple's clearance, these people said," the report further noted. The contract valued north of $100 million.

Ive departed Apple at a crucial time, when the company was working on new design for the iPhone 12. But at that time Ive said that he looks forward to working with Apple "for many years to come." Besides Apple, his company LoveForm works closely with some of the popular brands like Ferrari and Airbnb. LoveForm is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."

Apple hired Ive in September 1992. After Jobs' returned as Apple CEO in 1997, he worked closely with Ive with the aim take the company to the next level, which the duo was able to achieve. Jobs later promoted Ive to the role of senior vice president of industrial design, after which Ive went on to become the key design figure behind the iconic iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch.

