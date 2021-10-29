scorecardresearch
Apple doubled its business in India, CEO Tim Cook says nearly one-third of the revenue from emerging markets

Apple also added that it should achieve a record-setting holiday quarter despite worsening supply shortages. In India, the company doubled its business and it was the biggest highlight in terms of the Indian market.

iPhone 12 series (Image: Reuters) iPhone 12 series (Image: Reuters)
Story highlights
  • Despite the record-setting quarter, Apple said that it was short of iPhone sales figure.
  • iPhone sales figures stood at $38.9 billion in the fourth quarter, short of an estimated $41.5 billion.
  • Cook added that the results were hit by supply chain constraints and predicted that the holiday quarter impact could be worse.

During the September quarter earnings call, Apple confirmed that it had a record quarter with $83.4 billion in revenue, which was up 29 per cent year over year. In terms of the Indian market, CEO Tim Cook, during the earnings call, confirmed that Apple doubled its business in India.

The record-setting quarter in India can be credited to festive season online sales as well as attractive offers that wooed Indian consumers. The iPhone 12 was available at under Rs 50,000 during the festive sales, while the offer from Apple where consumers could get an AirPods free with the iPhone 12 must have also contributed to the overall results.

"Apple set quarterly records in every geographic segment with strong double-digit growth across the board," Cook said during the earnings call. "During fiscal 2021, we earned nearly one-third of our revenue from emerging markets," he added. About India, Cook said, "doubled our business in India and Vietnam."

Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO, said, "Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro-environment."

"The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time," he added.

Despite supply chain constraints, Apple believes it will set a record December holiday quarter. The company's services achieved an all-time quarterly revenue record of $18.27 billion, which was up about 25 per cent from a year ago. Apple Services include Apple Music, App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, AppleCare+, iCloud, and more.

