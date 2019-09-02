Apple iPhone 11 price leaked! Also, check out iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

Apple is all set to unveil its new iPhone line-up on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The iPhone 11 series will include three models, named as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Besides the new iPhone series, Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Now, with just over a week ahead of the launch, new details of the upcoming iPhones have leaked online including specifications and the price. Going by the names given to the upcoming iPhones, it is clear that iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the priciest of them all. It will also have the largest screen size among the three. Specification wise, both iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to be similar. On the other hand, iPhone 11 could be smaller and more budget-friendly iPhone out of the three variants.

iPhone 11

The base iPhone 11 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326 PPI. The phone will be powered by an A13 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and three storage variants - 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB. For cameras, iPhone 11 will come with a 12 MP front camera and a 12 MP dual-rear camera setup. For the 3,110 mAh battery, the iPhone will have wireless charging and also support for Wi-Fi 6.

The price for the iPhone 11 is expected to be $749 or approximately Rs 54,000.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro 5.8-inch OLED display will be powered by A13 chipset and 6 GB RAM. The display will have a resolution of 2436x1125 pixel and 458 PPI. The pro variant of iPhone 11 will feature Face ID and have three storage variants - 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. iPhone 11 Pro will feature a 12 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 12 MP selfie camera.

The price of iPhone 11 Pro will be starting from $999 or approximately Rs 72,000.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to start from $1,099 or approximately Rs 79,066 and will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with 2,688 X 1,242 resolution and 458 PPI. The phone will also try and take a leaf out of the Samsung Note series and come with an Apple Pencil support. The phone will be powered by an A13 chip with 6 GB RAM and three storage options - 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

As far as the optics are concerned, the iPhone 11 Max will sport a 12 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 12 MP camera for selfies.

Edited By: Udit Verma

