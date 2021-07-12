Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max tipped to exclusively feature LiDAR technology

Apple iPhone 13 is going to come out sometime in September. The wait is excruciating for iPhone fans, but it is also the time when we hear about the upcoming iPhone models through the grapevine. A new tip has suggested that Apple is going to bring the LiDAR technology exclusively to the Pro models, which are the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This contradicts previous rumours that favoured LiDAR sensors will be available for all iPhone 13 models.

Tipster DylanDKT shared on Twitter that Apple is planning to keep the Pro models distinct from the rest of the models, much like the iPhone 12 Pro phones are. A big part of those special differences that the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have over the regular models include the LiDAR sensors, which Apple has been using on select iPad models. LiDAR sensors use the Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to measure a more accurate distance between the sensor and the object. This technology is going to improve the Augmented Reality (AR) experience on the iPhone and offer better depth in some shots.

There has been a horde of rumours around the iPhone 13 and some early ones said that LiDAR sensors are going to be available on the entire array of 2021 iPhones. Dylan, however, does not agree with that. According to his tweet, "LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models." But he also said that Apple did think about equipping all the iPhone 13 models with a LiDAR sensor at one point but, because of some reason, Apple is not going forward with its initial plans.

In his tweet, Dylan called this year's iPhone both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12S, which means he is not ruling out the speculation that says Apple's iPhones this year are not actually an upgrade big enough for the next number. Instead, they are likely to be incremental upgrades over last year's iPhone 12, hence, iPhone 12S. Notably, a report citing supply chains previously confirmed that Apple's 2021 iPhone will be called iPhone 13 and not iPhone 12S. So, the name for the upcoming iPhone is teetering between the two.

Apart from the LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the two iPhone models are going to have an extra camera on the back. The ultra-wide-angle camera from the rear camera system on the Pro models is likely to be better in terms of photo quality and features as compared with the iPhone 12 Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are going to have a design similar to that of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is likely to launch them in September alongside the iPhone 13 mini and the marquee iPhone 13.