Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 expected to be priced at $300

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 as soon as March 2022. Now a new report has shared exclusive details about the pricing of the smartphone. Market analyst John Donovan has shared that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 2022 could come with a starting price of $300 (roughly Rs 22,000). This comes as a surprise because the iPhone SE 3 is priced lower than the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 3 comes with a better processor, 5G support and better battery life.

Previous leaks reveal that the iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone SE 2020. It may be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 13. The chipset is likely to be coupled with an X60 modem. Thus, the iPhone SE 3 will get 5G support. Apple may likely bump up the RAM to 4GB and 256GB storage. iPhone SE 3, like its predecessor, is expected to feature a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear. On the front, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iPhone SE 2020 features a 1821mAh battery, but the iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with improved battery life and a bigger battery.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be announced at Apple's spring event, which is scheduled to be held in either March or April. It could arrive in India a few months after that.

Previously, a report had claimed that the iPhone SE 3 2022 could be priced below Rs 40,000 in India. To refresh your memory, the iPhone SE 2020 was launched at Rs 39,900 in India. However, Apple is yet to officially announce the iPhone SE 3 2022.