Apple is offering 6 months free Apple Music trial to new and existing owners of select AirPods, Beats devices

Apple is offering a free trial of Apple Music to those using select models of AirPods and Beats products. The free trial being offered will last for 6 months and can be availed by existing users as well as new buyers of AirPods and Beats devices.

The new offer by Apple is understandably meant to increase its Apple Music subscribers, and hence is being extended to both existing and new users of audio devices from the house of Apple. The offer will be available to users upgrading to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on their iPhones or iPads.

Those wishing to avail the offer will have up to 90 days to do so after upgrading to the new operating systems on their iPhones or iPads. For new buyers of AirPods and Beats products, this 90-day timeline will start from the moment they first pair their new headphones to their iPhone or iPad.

Devices eligible for the free Apple Music trial under the new offer include three models of AirPods. These are the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro and the bulky Apple headphones AirPods Max. As for Beats devices, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio Buds will be eligible for the offer.

Note that the offer by Apple is only available for new subscribers to Apple Music. Those who are already subscribed to Apple Music or to Apple One are not eligible for the free trial period.

Once the free trial period ends, the Apple Music subscription of users will renew at the standard monthly rate of Rs 99 in India.

Those wishing to redeem the offer will need the latest iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on their iPhone or iPad respectively. Users can simply pair their eligible AirPods or Beats model with the device and open up the Apple Music app. They will then have to sign in with their Apple ID. Following this, a prompt should notify the users of the ongoing offer on the service's subscription.

In case the offer is not visible on the app right away, users can go to the Listen Now tab to see it. They can then tap "Get 6 months free" to avail it. Existing customers of the above mentioned audio products can expect alerts by Apple to tell them of the promotion.

Note that a free trial period for Apple Music is already offered by Apple in India for new subscribers. The existing plan, however, offers it for a total of three months, post which the regular monthly charges will be applicable. Owners of Apple's audio devices thus enjoy three extra months of the music streaming subscription.