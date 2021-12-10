Apple MacBook Air M1 with over Rs 13,000 discount is a deal that you should not miss

Apple MacBook Air M1 is available with massive discounts in India. This is probably the last chance for those interested in buying the MacBook Air M1 this year to get their hands on the laptop at a discounted price.

The MacBook Air M1 was launched last year at Rs 92,900. The Imagine store, which is an official Apple reseller, is offering a flat instant discount of Rs 7,400, bringing down the price to Rs 85,500. Further, interested customers can avail of bank offer. Customers with HDFC Bank cards can avail of a flat Rs 6,000 cashback on the purchase of the laptop. This cashback offer is also applicable on EMI transactions. After combining the HDFC Bank cashback offer and the instant discount, customers can get the MacBook Air M1 at an effective price of Rs 79,500.

The effective price of Rs 79,500 is the lowest price we have seen on the MacBook Air M1 this year, as in October, when Amazon was selling the laptop with around Rs 9,000 discount, while last month the price dropped to Rs 80,900. So, if you're someone waiting for the best price of the MacBook Air M1, then wait no more.

Launched last year, the MacBook Air packs an Apple M1 chip, the first system on a chip from the company for Mac. The M1 chip packs an 8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU along with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop comes with a Retina display with the company's True Tone and Backlit Magic keyboard. The MacBook Air M1 also comes with a Touch ID that's integrated into the power on button. The laptop comes with a force touch trackpad. The MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops you can get for under Rs 1 lakh and is ideal for most of the tasks. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with two Thunderbolt ports. The biggest highlight of the MacBook Air M1 is it's up to 18 hours of battery life, which is incredible.

The MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with 2560x1600 pixels resolution and 227 PPI pixel density to refresh the specs. The laptop offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. The MacBook Air packs a 720p FaceTime HD camera and packs stereo speakers. At 1.29 kilograms, it is also lightweight.