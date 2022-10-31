Apple planning to launch new Macs in early 2023, but no MacBook Pro with M2 this year

Apple is seemingly done with launching Macs this year, and new models will reportedly launch in 2023. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro next year, though the exact launch date remains unclear. Previously, the same analyst reported that Apple would launch a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded M2 chip this year. He also said 2022 would see a host of launches from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman points out, "Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023". A similar statement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, during his quarterly earnings call. He said that Apple's product lineup for this year "is set".

Recently, it was reported that the next Apple Mac Pro - Apple's most powerful PC for creators, would include 24 CPU cores (including 16 performance and eight efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores, and 192GB of memory - making it the most powerful Mac to date. It may be powered by an "M2 Ultra" or "‌M2‌ Extreme" chip - a boosted version of the existing M2 that powers the 2022 versions of MacBook Air 13 and Pro 13. On the other hand, Apple is due to launch new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with the M2-series chipsets.

Last year, the company refreshed the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with a new design (notch on screen) and M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. It will likely continue the trend with the next-gen model.

Earlier this month, Apple quietly launched new iPads, including iPad 10th-gen and iPad Pro with M2 SoC. The models went on sale in India last week. The Pro variant with an 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi costs Rs 81,900. The iPad 10th-Gen, which now features a sleeker look, costs Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 64GB of storage.