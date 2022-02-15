Apple preparing to launch 3 new Mac, new MacBook and Mac Mini Pro expected

Apple seems to be planning to introduce the biggest slew of products this year. The lineup this year includes new iPhones in both affordable and flagship categories, new watches, new earphones, new iPads, and definitely new Macs. Well, Macs may be in for an anticipated rejig this year. Several reports have said Apple is planning to launch at least three new Macs: a new iMac Pro, a Mac Mini Pro, and a new MacBook. There could be more models in the lineup, but at least one of the three is coming at the upcoming March event.

While rumours and reports are one thing, Apple has provided solid proof that at least three new Macs are coming soon. Apple has filed three new Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database, suggesting that their launch is imminent. Apple is required by law to register new products that use encryption technologies in the database, and the new listings show there is a product launch coming soon. It could take place on March 8, if rumours are anything to go by, and this is what you can expect from the three Macs.

iMac Pro

A Bloomberg report suggested that Apple is working on a new iMac computer for 2022. However, this year's iMac will feature a bigger display of 27-inches, which is much larger than the 24-inch display you saw on last year's iMac. And this bigger size could be the reason why it will be called iMac Pro. It may come with a miniLED display and ProMotion refresh rate feature.

The report also said the launch of the iMac Pro may take place alongside the iPhone SE+ 5G in March - the timeline for Apple's spring event, but refuting this claim, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, said the launch may have been pushed back to June now. So, if the iMac Pro is not what Apple has planned for the March event, it could be one of the other two Macs.

Mac mini Pro

Apple's portable computer Mac mini may be in for a big overhaul. That means it may finally get the Apple Silicon processor, likely M1, as the company is finally set to replace the Intel version. It will be a high-end Mac mini and that is why the speculation is that it will be called the Mac mini Pro, though some reports suggest the name could also be just the Mac mini to denote a replacement for the Intel version.

Powering the Mac mini Pro could be either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip that debuted with the MacBook Pro models last year. That will give the Mac mini its best performance. The design is also likely to change. Tipster Jon Prosser said the Mac mini this year may come with a two-tone design on a plexiglass-like top and an aluminium enclosure. This could be smaller in size than the current version, but dramatically more powerful.

Of all three Macs, the Mac mini Pro is highly likely to debut alongside other products at the Apple Spring Event in 2022.

MacBook

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested Apple is preparing at least two MacBooks for this year. One is a MacBook Pro and another a MacBook Air. Now, the MacBook Pro for 2022 may be entirely the opposite of its last year's counterpart. That means it will be suited for the affordable segment, wherein Apple would make compromises on features such as 120Hz ProMotion on the miniLED display. The processor may also see a downgrade from M1 Pro or M1 Max to either M1 or maybe M2, which is reportedly under development.

Reports have said the M2 processor will debut with the MacBook Air this year. The upcoming MacBook Air will have better performance than the M1-powered model, but not as high as what the M1 Pro or M1 Max on last year's MacBook Pro offered.