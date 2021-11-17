Apple Store to open soon in Delhi and Mumbai, company hiring retail employees

Apple Store in India could become a reality soon as the company seems to prepare for the operations. At least, that's what multiple job openings hint at. Apple fans in India have long awaited the arrival of the Apple Store to the country. The tech major's retail stores are widely popular for being state-of-the-art structures that offer a first-hand peek at all Apple products. While people in India have been bereft of the experience so far, things are soon about to change, it seems.

Apple has posted a series of job openings in two different parts of the country, all of which are basically work opportunities at the Apple Store. The descriptions of these jobs clearly mention the term Apple Store and how the applicants will have to work with customers visiting the retail store.

India Today Tech has reached out to Apple to comment on the development and will update the story once we hear from them.

Several job openings have been floated by Apple on professional social network LinkedIn recently, all centred either in Delhi or Mumbai. The latter is likely to get the first Apple Store for India soon, possibly in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Afterwards, Apple may come up with another Apple Store in Delhi.

First spotted by Nuclear Bits, Apple is taking applications for Genius, Specialist, Technical Special, and managerial positions, like Store Leader, Senior Manager, Manager, Operations Expert, Market Leader, and Expert. Some other job listings include Creative, Business Pro, Business Expert and more.

Note that many of these job openings mention part-time or contractual employment at the Apple Store. Some even allow the applicants to work for only a limited number of hours through the week. It is likely that the company will allow some Apple Store employees, those on the back-end, to work from home as well, due to the Covid-19 protocols of limited attendance in a professional space.

This is not the first time that the company has attempted to come up with an Apple Store in India.

Apple was previously planning to establish its first retail store in Mumbai. The plan, however, saw a considerable delay because of the pandemic. The wait now seems to be coming to an end with the recent developments from the house of Apple.