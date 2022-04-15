Apple working on 9 new Macs with M2 chips, some of them may arrive this year

Apple may have started the internal testing of the rumoured M2 chips on at least nine new Macs — a move that is essential in the development process and suggests that the release may happen soon. At least two Mac products with an M2 chip are expected this year, while the rest of the Macs may arrive next year. The M2 processor is expected to be the successor to the M1 and bring improvements in terms of graphics handling.

According to Bloomberg — which claims to have seen developer logs, corroborated by people privy to the development — Apple is testing at least nine Mac devices, powered by four different M2-based chips, with third-party apps in the App Store. This is a part of the chip development process to ensure the operating system and the apps are compatible with the new chipset. It also indicates that the new machines may be ready for release soon.

The M2 chips would propel Apple further into the ongoing transition from Intel chips to its homegrown ones. Within three years of the launch of the first Apple silicon processor, the company had covered nearly all the Mac products that were previously using Intel chipsets. With M2, Apple will make further gains with better performance than the original chips.

— Apple is testing a MacBook Air with an M2 chip, codenamed J413, with eight CPU cores and 10 graphics cores, as opposed to eight graphics cores on the existing M1-powered MacBook Air.

— There is a Mac mini with an M2 chip and it is codenamed J473. It will have specifications similar to the MacBook Air, but the report said there is an "M2 Pro" variant being tested for Mac mini and it is codenamed J474.

— Even the MacBook Pro is likely to get the taste of the M2 chip, but this will be an entry-level model. Codenamed J493, it will bear specifications similar to those of the MacBook Air.

— The higher-end MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display may be in testing with M2 Pro and "M2 Max" chips. This may be codenamed J414. The M2 Max may come with 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, along with 64GB of unified memory.

— A 16-inch MacBook Pro, codenamed J416, with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The specifications of this model could be the same as the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

— A Mac Pro, codenamed J180, would use the successor to the M1 Ultra chip, but the report does not mention what it is being called during the testing. Maybe M2 Ultra, this chipset will be the most powerful among all its variants.