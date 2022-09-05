Apple's biggest event of 2022 happening this week: iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Watch Series 8 and more launching

Apple is all set to host the biggest event of the year this week. The company's 'Far Out' event is scheduled for September 7, which is this Wednesday. At this virtual launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to unveil several hardware products including the much-awaited iPhone 14 series.

Interested consumers and Apple fans will be able to wait for the Apple event virtually on YouTube, the company website, social media channels and on a few other platforms. The event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on September 7 and it is expected to be a recorded video and not livestream from Apple Park like past years. As usual, we will see Tim Cook take the center stage and announce a host of new products at the event this week.

While the company hasn't revealed a lot about what it will introduce at the event, rumours and leaks suggest that there will be a new iPhone series, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

Let's take a quick look at everything Apple is expected to unveil at its Far Out event this week.

iPhone 14 series launching

This year too, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models, but there may not be a mini version. As per rumours, the company could unveil the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. All these models are said to come with support for iOS 16, an A16 Bionic chip, and improved cameras and battery when compared to the predecessor.

Considering the rumours, Apple will bring some significant design changes to new iPhones, but that will be limited only to Pro models. In fact, the Pro models are also expected to offer an ultrawide camera, always on display and a lot more new features.

Reports have also tipped the pricing of the iPhone 14. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will launch at the same price as the iPhone 13 while other suggest that the iPhone 14 will be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 13.

Notably, Apple is yet to confirm all these details. So, let's wait for Wednesday when Apple will unveil the new iPhone lineup.

Appl AirPods Pro 2 launching

At the event, Apple is also expected to unveil a new AirPods dubbed the Apple AirPods 2 Pro. As per the latest leak, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will come with a number of upgrades, including Apple's H1 processor, Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) support, in-ear wing tip design, and a lot more. The new AirPods are also expected to come with a charging case that emits sound when searching for it using Apple's Find My app.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, Watch SE launching

Apple is also expected to unveil Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Pro with rugged designs at the launch event, rumours suggest. Some reports indicate that there will be an affordable watch coming in as well, called the Apple Watch SE 2.

As per rumours, the Apple Watch Series 8 will bring a new body-temperature sensor and several women's health features related to fertility. The affordable Watch SE 2 is expected to sport the same design as the predecessor but will see an upgrade in terms of performance. It is tipped to come with the S8 chip, which is expected to be slightly more powerful than S7 processor.

In addition, the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Pro at an event this week. As per reports, this watch will come with S8 chip, a body temperature sensor, women's health features, rugged design, large display, redesigned watch faces, fitness and health-tracking features, a larger battery, and a lot more.

New iPads launching too?

Additionally, rumours suggest that Apple will unveil new iPad, including an M2 iPad Pro model. Well, this seems unlikely given the tradition that the company follows. Some other reports suggest that the company could host another event in a month or so to unveil new iPads, the new Mac, and a lot more.

This week's Apple event will possibly be mostly around iPhones, AirPods and Watch. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for more details related to Apple's 'Far Out' event 2022.