Apple's Mac shipment grew twice as fast as the overall PC market in 2021

While personal computers have seen a spike in demand lately, new shipment figures show one clear winner in the category for the bygone year. Apple's Mac shipments grew at double the pace in 2021 of what the rest of the PC market experienced in the year.

2021 ended on a strong note for the overall PC market, as it crossed the 90 million shipment mark in the last quarter yet another year. This is the second year in a row that such shipment figures are being enjoyed by the PC industry.

Year on year, the PC market recorded 1 per cent growth in quarter 4. With this, the total shipment of laptops, desktops and workstations reached a total of over 92 million units in Q4. This also boosted the total shipment over the year 2021 to 341 million units.

The figures have been shared in a new industry report by Canalys. As per the firm, PC shipments in 2021 were about 15 per cent more than the previous year, 27 per cent higher than 2019 and "the largest shipment total since 2012. Last year alone, laptops saw a growth of about 15 per cent while desktops and workstations grew by about 7 per cent in shipments.

While the PC market enjoyed growth of about 15 per cent throughout 2021, Apple saw a staggering rise in the shipment of its Mac lineup. The company shipped over 28 per cent more Mac devices in 2021 than it had shipped in 2020.

The boost in sales was obviously propelled by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models. Since the devices went on sale in October 2021, Apple had a joyous quarter 4 last year too.

Throughout the year 2021, Apple managed to ship close to 29 million Mac units around the globe. In comparison, the total shipment of the Cupertino tech major in 2020 was around 22 and a half million.

Apple introduced the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chipsets in its 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models. While the standard offering is the M1 Pro, those wanting additional power on their laptops can opt for the M1 Max chipsets. The M1 Max is the largest chip that Apple has ever built by itself.

Since the launch of Apple's M1 chip in 2020 for the first time, fans of MacBook have been hailing the processor for all the performance upgrades it has brought to the laptops. The excitement around the M1 Pro and the M1 Max was also, hence, quite high right till their launch in 2021. The new shipment figures now show that people are loving Apple's second-generation chipsets too.