Arattai to soon get end-to-end encryption, confirms Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has confirmed that the company is adding end-to-end encryption for text messages to its WhatsApp rival, Arattai. The new update will roll out in the coming days, while full backup functionality is expected in two to four weeks, Vembu told ANI.

He explained the technical challenges behind implementing encryption for text messages. “It will take us some time. So tomorrow or the day after, in a couple of days, we’ll have an update. Then, in another two weeks, we will have another update because one thing about end-to-end encryption is that you have to have a backup. Otherwise, if you reinstall the app, you will lose all your chats. We are working on the backup — it’s a technically complex thing to solve,” he said.

“In the cloud version, the backup was stored on the server automatically. Now, in this device’s encrypted version, you have to choose a backup and have the original device key. We are going to launch it so users can use it, but the backup will arrive in two to four weeks,” he added.

Currently, Arattai already offers end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls, but not yet for text messages. The company says all its data is stored and encrypted in India, and it does not sell user data or monetise through ads — unlike WhatsApp, which has begun showing ads on Status updates, and Meta, which uses AI-driven chat data to personalise content.

Reacting to Arattai being dropped from the top 100 apps list, Vembu said it was part of the normal growth cycle. “There’s nothing going wrong. The idea that something went wrong is what’s wrong. Nothing goes straight to the moon — there are ups and downs. Companies that survive are those with a long-term view. We are focused on code, not distractions,” he said.

On regular app updates and competition, he added: “Our messaging app is very core. We’ve been working on it for 10 years. Updates land every one or two weeks. We’re building an ecosystem around it and studying every angle to add value. Credible competition keeps monopolists honest. WhatsApp is sending signals to open up because Arattai launched and showed determination.”

On AI, Vembu noted that the AI hype is fading, adding that Zoho remains committed to long-term innovation over trend-driven hype.