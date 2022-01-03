Ashok Elluswamy working at Tesla because Elon Musk likes to hire people on social media

Tesla's founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter how he hired an Indian for his autopilot team at his electric vehicle company. Musk disclosed that he hired Ashok Elluswamy with the help of social media. He was the first employee to be hired for his company's Autopilot team.

Musk is a tech billionaire and an influencer, known for his tweets -- often contrarian and odd -- on trending topics. From tweeting about cryptocurrency to criticizing WhatsApp for its services, Musk has always been very active on social media platforms like Twitter, which has created a lot of buzz in the world.

Now he has revealed that he uses Twitter to recruit people. Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee who was hired as the head of Tesla's Autopilot team with the help of Twitter. Back in 2015, Musk asserted on Twitter that its company was launching an autopilot team and that people could apply for the role. This helped him find Ashok Elluswamy.

"I tweeted that Tesla is about to launch an autopilot team. Through that tweet, Ashok was the first to be selected in the autopilot team," Musk said in a tweet.

Ashok has a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai and a Master's degree in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.

Ashok is not the only person who was hired at Tesla with the help of social media. Musk has used Twitter a lot of times to attract people. Musk recently asserted on Twitter that his company was looking for passionate Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who could solve day-to-day problems through machine learning.

In an interview in 2014, the CEO of Tesla had said he looked for "evidence of exceptional ability" in a potential employee and not a degree from a prominent university.

"There is no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school," Musk said during an interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild when he was asked about his hiring preferences.