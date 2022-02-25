Asus 8z is finally coming to India on February 28: Here's everything you need to know

Asus is finally bringing its latest Asus 8z aka Zenfone 8 smartphone to India. The brand has confirmed via its social media handles that the smartphone will launch on February 28, which means next week. The company was supposed to launch the device sometime in August last year, but that didn't happen due to the Covid-19 restrictions in most parts of the country. In an interview with India Today, Asus India's Business head, Dinesh Sharma, had said that the company will launch the Zenfone 8 in India after figuring out logistics and other things.

It seems that Asus is now finally ready to launch the device in India. To recall, the Asus Zenfone 8 made its global debut in May 2021, alongside the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip smartphone. It is currently unknown whether Asus is also planning to unveil the more premium version that has a rotating camera design.

Asus is touting that users will get an "unparalleled performance" with this "compact" smartphone. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Apart from this, the latest teaser doesn't reveal much about the upcoming Asus phone, but since this is the global variant of the Asus Zenfone 8, we already know the possible specifications of the Asus 8z.

If you are not a fan of massive smartphone displays, then you might be happy to know that the device has a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution, 1,110nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has support for HDR 10+. The premium smartphone has a punch display design and a dual-camera setup at the back.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which powers several 2021 flagship phones. It could be backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery unit, which has support for 30W fast charging. It comes with stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.

For photography, the company has provided a dual rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. On the front, one will find a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera with dual phase-detection autofocus lens. The device features three microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and has a noise-reduction tech. Both are claimed to offer a better audio recording experience to users.

The Asus 8z is expected to compete with smartphones such as the OnePlus 9RT and the recently launched iQOO 9. These handsets fall in the Rs 40,000 price range. Realme is also gearing up to launch its Realme GT 2 series on February 28. This one too has a Snapdragon 888 processor.