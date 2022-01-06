Asus unveils 17-inch foldable OLED laptop at CES 2022

Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company Asus has announced the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop at CES 2022. The machine houses a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display in a size of a compact 12.5-inch machine form factor and will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

Claimed to be the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED offers two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch displays with 1920 x 1280p resolution. Housing a precision-engineered 180-degree hinge, it converts into an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device. And can be used in multiple modes — PC, laptop, tablet, on-screen keyboard, book and extend — that are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and the screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the Asus ScreenXpert 2 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

The display has been co-developed by Asus in partnership with Intel and BOE Technology Group. The hardware includes smart AI-powered features such as user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated colour sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and colour temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with Asus 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

It is powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris X graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD and supports fast charging of the long-lasting 75 Wh battery, and connections to external displays.

In addition to the 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), Asus has announced the exclusive Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent into outer space.

The other new models announced during the event were the 12th Generation Intel Core™ processor and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series mobile processor versions of Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402 / UM3402), powerful 14-inch thin and light laptops with a completely revamped and modern look featuring premium materials, fresh new colours and a new monogram logo.

Updated Zenbook models, now powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors, include Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), a dual-display 15.6-inch laptop with a 14-inch tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus.

