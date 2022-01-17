BSNL Rs 118 and Rs 147 prepaid recharge plans are great if you do need SMS benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's state owned telecom service provider is offering some great prepaid recharge plans if you do need SMS benefits.

BSNL is offering a Rs. 140 prepaid recharge plan in Gujarat that has a validity of 30 days. Customers who choose this plan get 2GB of daily data under Fair Usage Policy (FUP) and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Another short term BSNL plan is the Rs. 147 plan which comes with a validity of 30 days. This plan offers users 10GB of lump sum data, without any daily limits or quotas. Along with this, users get unlimited voice calling and free BSNL tunes. However, this plan does not offer any free bundled SMSes.

Another interesting short term plan from BSNL which is great for users that do not require SMS benefits is the Rs. 118 recharge plan. This plan comes with 0.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Compared to the BSNL plans, however, other telecom providers like Airtel and Jio offer short term plans with unlimited calling and free bundle SMSes.

FUP is implemented by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to put a cap on higher internet speeds so heavier users cannot over utilise the bandwidth. It typically means when a user exhausts his daily data limit, their internet speed drops down.

In related news, BSNL offers several validity extension recharge plans for those who don't use their BSNL number primarily but want to keep it active nonetheless. For such users, the state-run telecom has an extensive list of prepaid plans, which it calls 'Validity Extension' plans.

There is a wide range of validity extension plans to choose from. It ranges from Rs. 106 to Rs. 2,399. The Rs. 106 plan offers a validity of 60 days along with 3GB of data and 100 minutes of voice calling.

Whereas the Rs. 2,399 plan offers users a validity of 425 days and unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a 3GB daily data limit.