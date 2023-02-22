Buying a new AC? Here are 10 things you should keep in mind

Summers are fast approaching and so is the need of ACs. Delhi recently saw the third hottest day in February after 54 years and the weather seems to be leaning more towards summers each day. If you are planning to buy a new air conditioner, now is the time because in only a couple of days, we might feel the need to relax in the cool AC air as soon as we get home from work.

But buying a new AC is easier said than done as there are too many options to choose from and one can easily get confused. You also need to be careful with the type of AC that you are purchasing as certain types work well only in small rooms while for huge rooms, you might need an AC of a different requirement.

Here are top ten things to remember before you step out to buy your new AC:

Keep your budget in mind

The first thing that you need to decide on is the budget for your AC. When you have a pre-set budget in mind, things get much easier as you will only have to choose between the options that are available within your range. These days, a normal AC can cost anywhere around Rs 30,000.

Know your payment options

Cash or debit card isn't the only way you can buy your AC. There are other options like credit cards and UPI that are worth exploring. Many dealers will let you buy an AC at no-cost EMI and you can make the payment in instalments going up till 6 months or even a year. So, if you are not willing to spend a huge amount at once, do check out other payment options as well.

Check the prices online

Whenever you go to buy your AC offline and the salesperson recommends a model to you, do remember to check its price online. If the same AC is available at a lower cost online, you can tell the same to the salesperson and they might offer you an equal, or a better deal. Shop smart!

Know the size of your room

A 1 ton AC in a huge hall would not be very effective and a 2 ton AC in a small room will simply be too cold to handle. Keep the size of your room in mind when you make the purchase. Generally, a 1 ton AC suffices for a 100 or 120 sq ft room. In case you have a larger room, consider going for a 1.5 or 2 ton unit.

The floor of your home matters

In case you are living in an apartment, the floor of your home also matters while purchasing an AC. The top-most floor, for instance, tends to be more heated as it is just beneath the roof of the building. Hence, if you are living on the top-most floor, you will need a bigger and more powerful AC than usual if you want effective and uninterrupted cooling.

Split or Window, choose what is best

Generally, there is not much of a difference between a split or window AC's cooling. However, window ACs tend to be a little cheaper when compared to split ACs. On the other hand, split ACs can be fixed anywhere whereas you need a window, of the right size, in order to fit a window AC in it. Other factors where the two differ are power saving, noise, and cooling time. While window ACs save more power, Split ACs cause no noise and cool faster as they push out more volume of cool air. According to your room capacity and budget, you can choose between the two.

Ask about the coil

This one's easy to miss. Do inquire about the type of coil used in the AC. The copper coil is easier to maintain as well as repair, cools faster, and has a longer life than the aluminium coil.

Look at the stars

While ACs that have a lower power savings ratings might be cheaper than other options, they will end up costing you more in the long run because of high electricity bills. On the other hand, ACs that have a higher power saving rating cost more, but they end up saving a lot of money as they consume much less electricity. So, be super careful about the power saving point and don't forget to notice how many stars the unit has.

After-sales support

Spending on your AC isn't a one-time thing. You will have to get it serviced every month, get it repaired for occasional problems, and so on. All of these things become quite easier when the after-sales services of the brand you're dealing with are up to the mark. Do a thorough check about the same and ask your dealer about the after-sales support before you go ahead and buy an AC.

Don't fall for gimmicks

Don't fall for any brand's marketing gimmicks. While it is nice to have an AC controlled by a WiFi and boosting of other 'cool' features, they won't be as necessary as the basic functions. Focus more on things like durability, power saving, cooling, and after-sales support.