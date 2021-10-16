Carl Pei's Nothing reportedly working on a phone, launch expected in 2020

Looks like Carl Pei's Nothing does not want to limit itself to audio products, it is now reportedly working a smartphone. It is not entirely surprising to hear because Carl Pei was the co-founder of OnePlus before he founded Nothing, so he would put his best knowledge and expertise to use while working on a phone for Nothing. So far Nothing has only unveiled a single TWS earbuds which is called Nothing ear (1). But soon we may get to see more and variety of products from the Pei-led company.

As per GSMarena, Nothing is working on a phone and that is expected to be launched by 2022. The reports come in the wake of Nothing's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform to power future tech products. Pei had said in a statement that the new collaboration would be used to fuel the brand's entry into the new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

Talking about the partnership with Qualcomm, Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, said, "The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing. Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing's next phase of growth."

Qualcomm's Vice President Enrico Salvatori had said that the chipmaker will help Nothing venture into various markets. "By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences," he said.

As far as Nothing's products are concerned, the company's first-ever audio product was huge hit and extremely well-received by the audience. Nothing had revealed in a statement that last month it had shipped over 100,000 units within two months of the launch of the ear (1). In India, the earbuds were launched at a competitive price of Rs 5499, it comes with ANC, airless charging. The device got rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike.