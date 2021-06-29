Carl Pei's Nothing to launch its first product, ear (1), true wireless earbuds on July 27

Nothing, the all-new venture by Carl Pei, will launch the first device in its ecosystem on July 27. Called Nothing ear (1), the all-new true wireless earbuds will be unveiled globally. However, the company recently confirmed that the India launch would happen simultaneously, which may also mean that the ear (1) may be available at the same time around the global release.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Tech last week, Nothing said that it is exploring ways to reach more customers in India, but for now, Flipkart is a great local partner where the first product, the ear (1), will be available.

Talking about the launch event, the Nothing ear (1) will be unveiled on July 27 at 6:30 pm IST (14:00 BST) and is likely to be a virtual event. Though, the company hasn't revealed the details as of now. We can expect the details to follow in the coming weeks. The launch invite has head mannequins images with a "Sound of change" tagline.

On July 27, we are also likely to see Carl Pei's all-new Nothing team. The company in recent months was on a hiring spree and trying to get people on board in different locations, including London, Stockholm, Delhi and Shenzhen.

ear (1) is the company's first product since being found in October 2020. The ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced Nothing formally in January this year and also confirmed that the company is based in London. The company teased the ear (1) design in March this year and promised a semi-transparent design with cues from a tobacco pipe-inspired body.

Nothing Concept 1 design revealed in March 2021

The company has repeatedly said that it is looking to build an ecosystem of products, and Nothing ear (1) is just the beginning.

Nothing had to push ear (1) launch almost for a month to July from earlier announced June timeline. Pei announced the same in a tweet earlier this month. "A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We're near the finish line, and there are a few things left to finalise. For this reason Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon," Pei said in a tweet.

Last week, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, in an exclusive interview, revealed many details, including after-sales service. He said that customer care is an integral part, and if a user has a question about ear (1) or need help troubleshooting, they can get in touch with the brand through an email or a toll-free number. Sharma added that there would be 205 service points for Nothing products across India, covering 171 cities.