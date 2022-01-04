CES 2022: This new smart bulb can track your sleep and some biometric measurements

As CES 2022 gets underway this week in Las Vegas, lighting company Sengled said it planned to launch several new HomeKit-compatible lighting products. These include a Smart Health Monitoring bulb, Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV Light Strips, Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights, and a Wi-Fi Portable Lamp.

The A19 Bulb, which won a CES Innovation Award, will allow users to monitor their sleep, track vitals, and detect falls. However, the bulb is still in the very early stages of development. Other products that could debut sooner in 2022 include the Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV Light Strips.

Sengled earned the 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree recognition for their Smart Health Monitoring Light, with a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Mesh Dual Chip, due to be available in the fourth quarter this year. With this bulb, Sengled is taking smart lighting into uncharted territory with built-in health monitoring radar technology.

Benefits include sleep tracking, certain biometric measurements such as heart rate and body temperature, and other vital signs. It can also determine if someone has fallen, though it remains to be seen if it can call emergency numbers on its own the way the Apple Watches can.

Several bulbs connected via a Bluetooth Mesh network work together to create a virtual map that can help detect human behaviour and determine if someone has fallen and send for help. With its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Mesh Dual Chip, no hub is needed.

Sengled product innovation director Kenneth Camp says that it will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. But it remains to be seen if this is something that will be available on this side of the globe.

The light strips sync to a TV via a small camera and will project the same colours displayed on a show, movie, or other content. The light stripes will be priced at around $120 (approx. Rs. 9,000).

To meet the growing demand for outdoor entertainment lighting, Sengled will offer a new Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light. The product perfect for outdoor patios, gardens, and other spaces is 48-feet long and each bulb can be customised to a different colour from millions of combinations to help set the perfect mood.

Sengled says it will launch a Wi-Fi LED essential oil diffuser light later this year with scheduling and timer functionality. The light will glow in colour and white light, and it will offer high and low diffuser atomisation rate control.

Sengled is a smart lighting solutions company that focuses on energy-saving LED lighting, creating products that expand smart home functionality to every room. It is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA.